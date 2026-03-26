Photos of Prophet Bernard ElBernard’s wife, Mimi, and their children have surfaced online, drawing admiration from fans across social media for the family’s unity

The man of God earned widespread praise as followers celebrated the beauty, poise, and strong values of his wife and children in the circulating photo

Earlier, Prophet ElBernard shared a rare photo with his twin brother, Benedict, highlighting their bond and the influence Benedict had on his personal and spiritual growth

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Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, Founder and General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has attracted significant online attention following a photo circulating on social media.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun garners attention with family photo of wife and kids. Image credit: Mimi Elbernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Facebook post, shared by Noah The Blogger, featured the wife of the man of God, Mimi Elbernard-Eshun, posing with two of their children.

The image quickly gained traction, drawing admiration from many who commended the family’s moves.

The photo has generated widespread engagement online, with many stressing the beauty and unity of the Christian family.

Social media users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts, expressing appreciation and admiration for the family.

Get the family photo in the Facebook post below.

Reactions pour in on Elbernard’s family photo

Netizens have thronged the comment section, sharing their admiration and positive remarks about the family. Several described the moment as heartwarming, while others praised the family’s strong presence and values.

Below are some of the interesting comments.

Perpetual Abossey wrote:

"I Still have their pictures with me . My Uncle once told me a story about this woman. She said u must be like her @mimielbernardnelsoneshun."

Nana Kojo Gyimah shared:

"Glorious."

Emma Vee commented:

"Mimi is such a beautiful woman. God bless her family."

Princess Hammond wrote:

"My family crush."

Juliana Okoe shared:

"Blessed amazing family."

Angel Debrah indicated:

"The ever loving family"

Abigail Ellimah added:

"You're absolutely gorgeous."

Prophet Elbernard shares rare glimpse of twin

Earlier, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, founder and General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, sparked a flurry of reactions online after an old family photo resurfaced.

The post, originally shared on Facebook during a birthday celebration six years ago, showed the man of God alongside his twin brother, Benedict Nelson-Eshun, leaving many followers amazed.

Fans and congregants alike were struck by the striking resemblance between the two, noting subtle differences such as Benedict being slightly taller than his famous twin.

Prophet Bernard ElBernard's twin brother surfaces online in a heartwarming family moment, stirring massive reactions. Image credit: Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Many had admired Prophet ElBernard for years without realising he had a twin, making the sight both personal and fascinating.

In the post, Prophet ElBernard paid tribute to his brother, writing:

"My twin brother, Benedict Nelson-Eshun and I. This is the man who taught me the power of sacrificial giving. Happy birthday to you, Benedict Nelson-Eshun."

Read the Facebook details below:

The heartfelt message stressed not only their familial bond but also the influence Benedict has had on ElBernard’s personal and spiritual life. While details about Benedict’s professional endeavours remain private, it is clear that his role in shaping the prophet’s values is deeply appreciated.

The photo has since circulated widely on social media, sparking discussions among followers about the similarities in their features and the unique connection twins share. Many expressed admiration for the prophet’s openness in showcasing his family life, an aspect rarely glimpsed by the public.

Ralph blasts Prophet ElBernard over failed prophecy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Social critic and change advocate Ralph St. Williams has reprimanded the General Overseer of Spirit Life Revival Ministries, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, over his failed prophecy on the outcome of the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary elections.

The unsparing social critic took to his Facebook timeline to share a video of his reaction to the failed prophecy.

Reacting, he described the supposed prophecy as misguided and ill-advised.

Source: YEN.com.gh