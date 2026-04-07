Nana Ama McBrown has come under massive backlash as a netizen has accused her of allowing the TikToker Ama Yeboah to disrespect Philipa Baafi on her show

This came after the popular content creator appeared on 'Onua Showtime' on Sunday, April 5, 2026, for an interview with the Kumawood actress alongside his mother

The controversial claims by the concerned netizen have triggered massive reactions on social media, as other users have weighed in to criticise Nana Ama McBrown

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Kumawood actress and media personality, Felicity Ama Agyemang, popularly known as Nana Ama McBrown, has been blasted for reportedly allowing the TikToker Ama Yeboah to disrespect the gospel musician, Philipa Baafi, on her show.

McBrown blasted for allegedly allowing Ama Yeboah to disrespect the gospel musician, Philipa Baafi on her show. Image credit: Ama Yeboah TV, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on social media, a netizen is seen angrily criticising the movie star, claiming Ama Yeboah had released a rap song which had a part of it looking down on the music of Philipa Baafi.

According to the netizen, Nana Ama McBrown should have slammed the content creator for using such words on the musician and asked her to retract her words and apologise.

However, the social media users claim the actress asked her to perform her rap on her show, which he believed was unacceptable.

He asked McBrown to put herself in the shoes of Philipa Baafi if she would have been happy with such words being used at her.

The argument raised by the netizen has sparked a massive debate on social media, with some Ghanaians jabbing her while others claimed there was nothing wrong with what transpired between the Kumawood actress and Ama Yeboah.

The Instagram video of the netizen is below:

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's criticism

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after the Ghanaian man blasted Nana Ama McBrown.

Maame Efua wrote:

"When I heard it, I was so disappointed. She was supposed to tell the girl to stop rapping at the moment and retract her statement. But anyway, this is showbiz.”

Morga Namor wrote:

“If it were to be someone else, the whole of Ghana would fight the person, but since it's Nana Ama McBrown suddenly, nobody is talking.”

Bouy wrote:

“Was Philipa Baafi the title of the rap? We can't take everything personally.”

Abenaa Gold wrote:

“Did you people listen to the lyrics well? Who gets high on alcohol and listens to Philipa Baafi? How many times do you go to clubs and listen to gospel music?”

Dominic wrote:

“You are making sense, but it's too late! The harm has already been done, and the song is out there banging."

McBrown Faces Backlash After Rejecting Flower Gift

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown once caused a stir after she rejected a flower from a loyal fan.

The incident, which many social media users discussed, reportedly happened at Kwabena Kwabena’s Valentine’s Day concert on February 14, 2026.

In the clip, a fan presented her with fresh flowers while she was dancing. While observers saw the kind gesture quite romantic, McBrown briefly took the flower, tapped the man on the forehead with it, and appeared to exchange a few words with him in the video.

The sad scene sparked massive reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians blasting her.

The Instagram video of Nana Ama McBrown rejecting a flower gift at Kwabena Kwabena's concert is below:

McBrown causes a stir as she rejects a flower from her fans on Valentine's Day. Image credit @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown wins award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown, who made subtle barbs at Empress Gifty after winning big at the RTP awards.

The actress and host of Onua Showtime addressed the rumours regarding the most recent edition of her show on TikTok.

Many social media users responded to Nana Ama McBrown's video, which Onua TV posted online.

Source: YEN.com.gh