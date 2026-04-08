A University of Ghana graduate living in Cambodia has called on Ghanaians for help, pleading for support to return home safely after facing unexpected hardships abroad

Samuel Reginald Baidu, a professional driver with over five years’ experience, shared how relocating for better opportunities has left him stranded and seeking urgent assistance

This follows another Ghanaian woman abroad expressing frustration after paying $600 to sleep in a shared kitchen, stressing the challenges Ghanaians face while living overseas

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Samuel Reginald Baidu, a graduate of the University of Ghana (UG), currently living in Cambodia, has called on Ghanaians for support to return home.

Ghanaian graduate Samuel Baidu appeals for urgent help to return home from Cambodia. Image credit: Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa/X, updateking/Instagram

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video that has sparked reactions online, Samuel, a driver with over five years of experience, shared the difficulties he has faced since relocating to the Southeast Asian country.

“When I had the opportunity to come here, I was in a hurry because I did not have a job back home. I thought things would go well, but it has not turned out as I expected, and I want to come back home,” he explained.

Samuel indicated that he has already contacted the Ghanaian consulate in Malaysia, which has promised to assist with clearing his overstaying in Cambodia. However, he emphasised that he requires a plane ticket to return. He has therefore appealed to capable Ghanaians and relevant authorities to help him make the journey home.

In the video he shared with a local blogger, Samuel provided a mobile money (MoMo) number for donations: 0247677908, under the name Samuel Reginald Baidoo. He also provided his Cambodia contact number: +855 9682 02370, for anyone wishing to reach him directly.

“Please help me get back home safely,” Samuel pleaded.

The story has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many expressing sympathy and calling on relevant authorities to assist him in returning safely to Ghana.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Woman shares disappointment in Ghanaian abroad

Also, a Ghanaian woman has expressed her frustration after a fellow countryman, identified only as Asiedu, charged her $600 to sleep in a shared kitchen abroad.

In an Instagram video, the woman, whose name was not provided, explained how the shared kitchen is divided by curtains to offer some privacy, yet she was asked to pay the steep fee of $600 per month.

“Eii Asiedu, why will you do this? I cannot even say that I knew you before,” she said, sharing her disappointment.

She further lamented the high cost, saying, “Ghanaians are wicked. Why will you charge humans sleeping in the kitchen $600?”

The video has since gone viral, generating widespread reactions on social media. Several viewers have shared mixed opinions on the fairness of the fee and the challenges faced by Ghanaians living abroad.

This incident highlights growing concerns over high accommodation costs, even in shared spaces, and has sparked discussions about the ethics of charging for minimal living arrangements.

Zionfelix details his distressing Dubai ordeal after regional military escalation caused the UAE to close its airspace temporarily. Image credit: Zionfelix

Source: Facebook

Airspace shutdown leaves Zionfelix stranded

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular Ghanaian blogger and media personality Zionfelix has opened up about the distressing experience he is facing while travelling through the Middle East.

In a Facebook post that quickly drew attention from his followers, the entertainment entrepreneur was seen stuck at Dubai International Airport.

His journey had taken an unexpected turn after the United Arab Emirates temporarily closed its airspace due to renewed military tensions between Israel and Iran.

Source: YEN.com.gh