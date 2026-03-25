Two Ghanaian ladies living in the United Arab Emirates refused evacuation despite Middle East tensions and prefer staying in Dubai

The ladies said they prefer to stay in Dubai to spend the money meant for their evacuation rather than to come to Ghana, where they have nothing

The joint US-Israeli action led to Iran responding with an unprecedented wave of strikes across the Middle East, targeting countries hosting US military bases

Two Ghanaian ladies living in the United Arab Emirates said they would not return to Ghana despite the calls by officials for citizens to come home due to the heightened tensions in the Middle East.

The ladies said they would rather take the money provided by the government for their flights and spend it in Dubai instead of returning.

Ghanaian ladies in Dubai refuse evacuation despite tension in the Middle East. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the ladies said they would not return to Ghana, irrespective of who comes to speak to them about the evacuation process.

"We won't go back because there is nothing better in Ghana for us. Whether there are missiles here or not, we will stay. Even if President John Mahama comes to talk to us, we won't return home to Ghana. They should send us the money meant for the plane ticket so we can spend it here in Dubai."

Watch the X video below:

Attack on Iran sparks Middle East tensions

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, the BBC reported that joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran resulted in the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader for nearly four decades.

This attack has plunged the country into uncertainty, sparking a conflict that could potentially involve much of the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s death on Saturday, which was later confirmed by Iranian authorities.

"The bombings would continue “uninterrupted throughout the week, or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of peace throughout the Middle East and, indeed, the world," President Trump said.

Iran has, however, responded with an unprecedented wave of strikes across the Middle East, targeting several countries hosting US military bases, including Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Netizens comment on ladies who refuse to return

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@jesse_legendary wrote:

"Do you know how bad your country could be for citizens to travel and vow not to return, regardless of their ordeal? Things like this are what should motivate the leaders to develop the country so that people will travel for fun and not stress, but unfortunately, they don't care because the people love parties more than development."

@ZeusSarkcess said:

"The way she’s even chewing the gum, she should stay there. Cos why?"

@jackcitymafia wrote:

"It's not surprising. After what happened to me today, what's the point in staying here? Aside from family, nothing tethers me to Ghana anymore😔. I understand them."

@mr_kwabla said:

"It’s a stinging indictment of the situation when citizens prefer the uncertainty of a conflict zone over the security of their own country; it shows just how much hope has been lost at home. However, someone from a good home won’t speak like that."

@AbeikuNyamekyei wrote:

"If it happens that I have to work in another country for better conditions, I will remain grounded and not lose guard. However, I will never choose any country over Ghana. apiitooor."

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirms the evacuation of Ghanaian diplomats in Iran amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East. Photo credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Source: Facebook

Ghana evacuates Embassy staff from Iran

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had evacuated its embassy staff from Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, confirmed that all Ghanaian diplomats are safe and in high spirits.

He emphasised that the safety and welfare of Ghanaians worldwide remain the ministry’s top priority.

Source: YEN.com.gh