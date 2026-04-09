A Nigerian woman, after years of living abroad, has opened up on an observation she made when it comes to marriage

She lamented that Nigerian men in the diaspora shy away from marrying their female counterparts abroad

She has therefore appealed to the men abroad to marry their compatriots, claiming that there are good women in the diaspora

A Nigerian woman abroad has got social media buzzing with her appeal to Nigerian men living overseas.

This comes after she took to Facebook on April 8 to appeal to Nigerian men abroad to take their Nigerian counterparts as their wives.

A woman living abroad appeals to African men to marry their counterparts. Photo credit: @Terry J/Getty Imgages,@Ada Ujaligwa﻿/Faebook

Source: UGC

Known on Facebook as Ada Ujaligwa, the woman lamented that although there are very decent and well-mannered Nigerian ladies abroad, their male counterparts shy away from taking them as wives.

She added that most Nigerian men realise they cannot mistreat them and get away with it.

“Abroad Naija man pls marry from abroad. There are very decent well-behaved Naija young babes abroad. Just find one that aligns with your values. Many of you avoid abroad babes because you know you cannot treat them anyhow and get away with it,” her post read.

At the time of writing, the post by the Nigerian woman had gained over 600 likes and 80 comments.

A young African couple gets married in a small wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the Facebook post:

Reaction to the lady's appeal on marriage

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the observation and appeal made by the woman. While some supported her, others also objected to the claims she made.

Chisom John commented:

“Let me not talk what is in my mind sha. They know what they are doing. Very cunning and manipulative. I experienced it firsthand. Imagine discussing with your husband-to-be and you both agreed on settling down in Nigeria after marriage because you hate abroad marriage. Only for Mr. Man to wake up one day after wedding to tell you that he will be traveling again. Ya diba!!! I have accepted my fate and moved on with my life. Lesson learned. Never to repeat and I will always advocate against abroad marriage.”

Chigoziri Elizabeth Opara stated:

“Abroad men never rest since today on this page, constant attack and exposure.”

Grace Uhuoma indicated:

“Why will they marry a girl in their country of residence when they want to do the bare minimum? Change a few andyouareabigshotbutsameand you are a big shot but sameandyouareabigshotbutsame won’t impress a girl living in your country of residence. Unless a man has been dating a girl before travelling, he most likely wants to marry a girl from Naija because he thinks she will be easier to control and groom. Just ask the man why he is going to Naija to marry and it will be ‘all these girls here no be am’ which simply means these ones aren’t easy to impress so you have to be really put together to secure one. But for the girl in Naija, only your meagre $$$ and abroad title is enough.”

Precious Chinemerem added:

“One of the reasons I broke up with my ex after I traveled. I’m not in for that distance relationship on top a 4-year course I went to study. Make I face abroad men, you sef face Nigerian women. Make all men date within their reach.”

Man weds obroni girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man has married his obroni girlfriend, whom he had been dating via long distance for many months.

The marriage happened after they met in person for the first time in Ghana, after the obroni lady jetted into the country.

Videos of the couple’s traditional marriage ceremony have gone viral on social media, attracting reactions from Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh