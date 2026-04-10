Jones Ayertey Nuertey, the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) secretary in the Shai Osudoku constituency, has passed away.

Jones Ayertey Nuertey: NDC's Shai Osudoku Constituency Secretary Passes Away, Ghanaians Mourn

Source: Facebook

A TikTok page associated with renowned academician and Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority, Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, announced the news of Nuertey's demise on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The statement read:

"Comrades and friends, may God comfort every grieving heart in this painful hour. We mourn Jones’s sudden passing with heavy hearts — and we grieve so we may begin to heal."

What happened to NDC's Jones Ayertey Nuertey?

The exact circumstances of the untimely demise of Jones Ayertey Nuertey remain unknown.

Sharing a montage of the late NDC Shai Osudoku constituency secretary, the TikTok page called on the political party's members to honour the memory of their fallen colleague.

The page also eulogised the late Nuertey for his significant contributions to the party at the grassroots level in his constituency.

The statement read:

"Let our sorrow become a tribute: grieve to honour him, grieve to remember his kindness, and grieve to carry forward the good work he began. Jones’s life was a testament to commitment — to our party, to the work of government, and to our country."

"In this moment, may we find the presence of mind to reflect deeply on his life and service and turn those memories into renewed dedication to the causes he believed in. May God grant Jones eternal peace."

The news of Nuertey's demise has evoked sadness among members of the NDC who have mourned and eulogised him on social media.

The TikTok video announcing the demise of Jones Ayertey Nuertey is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh