Ghana's former High Commissioner to Malaysia, Benjamin Clement Eghan, has passed away

The late diplomat served as Secretary to the Cabinet under President John Atta-Mills and as High Commissioner to Malaysia from 2013 to 2017

Alumni of the Accra Academy Boys Senior High School and colleagues have expressed their condolences

Ghana's former High Commissioner to Malaysia, Benjamin Clement Eghan, has reportedly passed away.

The late diplomat's death was announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, on the social media pages of the Accra Academy Boys Senior High School.

Benjamin Clement Eghan, Ghana's former High Commissioner to Malaysia and Secretary to the Cabinet of ex-President John Atta Mills, passes away. Photo credit: The 1931 James Town Boys-Accra Academy

Source: Facebook

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of a distinguished son of our fraternity, Bleoobi H.E. Benjamin Clement Eghan (Bleoo ’66)," the social media post read.

"Today, we mourn not just a statesman, but a mentor, a role model, and a proud Bleoobi whose legacy will continue to inspire generations. As we grieve this great loss, we also celebrate a life well lived, a life that touched many and uplifted even more. Rest well, Sir. Your journey on earth may have ended, but your impact will forever remain in our hearts," it added.

Brief profile of Benjamin Clement Eghan

Benjamin Clement Eghan was a Ghanaian civil servant who served as High Commissioner to Malaysia from 2013 to 2017 under John Dramani Mahama's first term as President of Ghana.

Before taking the diplomatic role, he served as Secretary to the Cabinet from 2009 to 2013 in the late President John Atta-Mills' administration.

Between 1993 and 2002, Eghan held the rank of Chief Director in several ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and the Ministry of Manpower and Employment.

He was a Senior Lecturer and Dean of the GIMPA Public Services School before being recalled into government service by President John Atta-Mills in 2009.

The former diplomat was an alumnus of the Accra Academy Boys Senior High School, which explains the announcement of his passing on their social media pages.

Read the Facebook post below:

Accra Academy old boys mourn Eghan's death

Following the announcement of his death, many old boys of the Accra Academy Boys School flooded the comment section to express their condolences.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Nathaniel Attoh Citizen Attoh, a renowned Ghanaian journalist and MC, said:·

"May he rest well. He was my late father's friend. He also Served in the late President Atta Mills s administration. May he rest well."

@Armah Okai also said:

"Senior Bleoobi, may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace and rise in Glory. Deepest condolences to the entire family."

@Ernestina M Augustt Sam commented:

"Hmmm, so sad to hear your demise .Uncle Ben will be dearly missed by my family .How can we disclosed this to mum? Thank you for everything you did for my family, May God grant you eternal rest. Sleep well uncle B. Eghan. My condolences to the entire family."

@Ebo Sey also commented:

"Your legacy to the Academy will continue to inspire and your impact remains . Rest well, Sir."

Daniel Awenyue Syme. a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, dies. Photo credit: Jonathan A. Syme/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Former Deputy Regional Minister dies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Deputy Upper East Regional Minister, Daniel Awenyue Syme, had passed away, confirmed by his son Jonathan A. Syme on Facebook.

Syme, who also served as Assistant Auditor-General and District Chief Executive for Buisa District, was praised for his dedication to public service and integrity.

He served under President John Dramani Mahama’s first term from 2012 to 2016 and is remembered as a resilient leader whose legacy touches all who knew him.

Source: YEN.com.gh