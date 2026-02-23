The District Chief Executive for Bongo, Joseph Abaa Akaseke, has passed on.

The Bongo District Assembly and the wider Upper East Region have been thrown into mourning following his death.

Joseph Abaa Akaseke: Bongo DCE Dies After Short Illness

Although the exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed, the Bongo Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Tahiru Aberinga, confirmed his passing to Graphic Online.

Akaseke reportedly died in the early hours of Monday, February 23, 2026, after a short illness at Eastside Life Hospital in Bolgatanga.

News of his death has sent shockwaves across the district and the region, with residents, party members and colleagues expressing deep sorrow over what many have described as a sudden and painful loss.

Mike FM reported that he had been confirmed as the DCE on April 21.

