A Ghanaian man studying at Harvard University compared the American school to the University of Ghana, Legon

The young man who formally attended the University of Ghana, Legon, used access to school facilities in his comparison

Ghanaians on social media who saw his post thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

Timothy Selikem Korku Donkor, a Ghanaian studying at Harvard University in the United States of America, compared the two to those of the University of Ghana, Legon.

The scholar who has experienced education in both top universities on different continents used the access to university facilities in his comparison.

A Ghanaian studying abroad compares education and access at Harvard University to that of the University of Ghana, Legon. Photo credit: @univofgh & @Harvard

Source: Facebook

In a post on X, Timothy Selikem Korku Donkor said that when he was in Ghana's premier university, students were not allowed to use the elevators. He stated that the elevators at the University of Ghana, Legon, were reserved for only lecturers.

However, at Harvard University, both students and lecturers use the elevator without any problem.

"When we were in Legon, the lift system was reserved for lecturers. Students never use it, at least, not as part of ordinary use. Here at Harvard, you use it with your lecturers, and sometimes you even meet them inside it when going to class—an opportunity for engagement."

He indicated that universities in Ghana must ensure that differentiations between lecturers and students come to an end.

"An equal society needs to stop needless differentiation. Before we can create creative and critical thinkers, we first need to open them to understanding that they are equal citizens."

Read the X post below:

Reactions to university comparison

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Timothy Selikem Korku Donkor on X. Read them below:

@oharaaidoo said:

"I think it's cultural. Ghanaian cultures have reverence for elders, and so these things come about because we want to show respect to elders. Certain societies don't function that way."

@efoavugah wrote:

"Same thing they did to us at KNUST College of Science. I used that lift only a few times because it was reserved for staff, because they said we students would overwhelm it and spoil it."

@psy_rus said:

"Did you raise the issue with your SRC, or were you also a passive follower? You enjoy your time at Harvard because their leadership knows that the students are bold enough to speak against any injustice. And it is with that mindset that they’ve developed their country, you enjoy."

@iamkingcechi wrote:

"Timothy, I appreciate your campaign and everything you post. I love the zeal, and I hope it makes an impact. We have systemic behavioural issues as a people that hinder progress, and we call it culture. It's a culture of oppression and intimidation which does not serve any good."

@abranti3erdmann said:

"Lol this matter. A two-story office building had one. But a 6-story lecture building in a university that has students who use wheelchairs didn’t have a functioning elevator."

Students of UPSA receive gifts for dressing well Source:@UPSA/Twitter

Source: Twitter

UPSA rewards students for dressing appropriately

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) honoured students for dressing well in April 2024.

Adwoa Yeboah, a third-year student and Andy Kusi Yeboah, a first-year student, were the recipients of the award and were gifted souvenirs.

The Ghanaian university took to social media to congratulate the duo on their conduct and encouraged other students to follow their lead.

Source: YEN.com.gh