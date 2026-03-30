A video recently surfaced online showing Samuel Osei Kuffour’s massive mansion in East legon in the Greater Accra Region

The retired Ghanaian footballer's huge mansion featured a magnificent exterior which highlighted his success and vast wealth

Footage of Samuel Osei Kuffour’s gigantic mansion in East Legon has garnered reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Retired Ghanaian footballer and renowned businessman Samuel Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Sammy Kuffour or Tuga, has courted attention after footage of one of his numerous properties surfaced on social media.

Retired Ghanaian footballer and businessman Samuel Osei Kuffour's gigantic mansion emerges. Photo source: @suleimanahmed234, @oseituga1976

Source: Instagram

For over a decade, Sammy Kuffour has successfully transitioned into the business world and emerged as one of the wealthiest personalities in Ghana.

The retired footballer, who had a successful career as a towering defender for several elite European clubs, including German giants Bayern Munich, has accumulated significant wealth through his various business ventures, including his academic institution, Godiva International School.

Samuel Osei Kuffour's gigantic mansion emerges

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, sports blogger Suleiman Ahmed took to his official TikTok page to share a video of Sammy Kuffour's mansion he had built with the money earned from his businesses.

The video showed the exterior of the big white residence, which was beautified in the evening with a proper lighting system.

The compound of the majestic mansion, which has several rooms, was occupied by several individuals who were present for a small fun-filled gathering.

The entire floors of the residence's compound were completely tiled, and trees in flower pots were located at various points.

A well-positioned swimming pool complements a delicately crafted water fountain near the main entrance, offering an instant sense of serenity.

A small statue of a woman was also positioned in front of the big mansion on the compound.

According to reports, the building owned by the retired footballer who has close ties with Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong is situated in East Legon in Accra and is one of the numerous residences he owns across the nation.

The TikTok video of Samuel Osei Kuffour's gigantic mansion is below:

Samuel Kuffour storms football park with car

Footage of Samuel Kuffour's gigantic mansion comes several months after the retired footballer stormed La Bawaleshie Park for a friendly football session with fellow veterans and current players with a luxury vehicle.

In a video shared by TikToker @officialmeatpie18, Kuffour was seen stepping out of what appeared to be a sleek Porsche Panamera.

Sammy Kuffour arrives at the La Bawaleshie Park in his expensive Porsche Panamera. Photo credit: @officialmeatpie18/TikTok and Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Before joining the session, he shared a brief greeting with someone off-camera, adding a personal touch to his arrival.

The TikTok video of Samuel Kuffour making a rare public appearance with his luxury car is below:

Samuel Osei Kuffour's gigantic mansion stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bad Boy Khalil commented:

"Hard work pays."

Niibi7 wrote:

"But this house is more than 10 years oh."

Nantwi Abeberese said:

"His old house koraa."

Despite's big mansion in Kumasi emerges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Despite's big mansion in Kumasi emerged after the businessman and his colleagues attended a friend's funeral.

A video showing the big exterior of the business mogul's residence and the expensive vehicles on the compound was shared by a TikToker online.

Source: YEN.com.gh