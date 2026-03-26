A student has sparked reactions online after the reason for being denied a US visa went viral

This comes after the visa officer noted that he was not convinced the applicant would return to his home country after his PhD studies

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their opinions on the reason given for the visa denial

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The ambition of a brilliant young man to study at a top university in the US has ended in disappointment.

This comes after he was refused a US visa following an interview at the US Embassy.

A student with full funding to study in the US gives details on why his visa application was denied. Photo credit: AndreyPopov/Getty Images, @carlos Pereira/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A popular US education enthusiast known on TikTok as @oseibarima, in a video, shared details of the visa transcript where he delved deep into what transpired during the visa interview.

He disclosed that the applicant was offered a fully funded scholarship to study for a PhD in Chemical Engineering at Florida State University (FSU).

During the interview, the applicant was first asked if he had been to the embassy before, to which he answered no, but stated that he had travelled to France previously.

He was then quizzed on why he wanted to study at Florida State University, to which he responded that it was largely because of the research work of one professor at the university.

The visa officer then asked about his plans after completing his studies.

“I will return to the country to transition into a managerial role at my company,” he said.

The visa officer then asked about his salary and followed up by questioning whether the applicant would return, knowing he could earn more in the US.

The young man answered that he would return home, especially since, with a PhD, he would be guaranteed four times his current earnings.

It was at that point that the visa officer informed him that his application had been denied.

The United States slaps a non-immigrant visa ban on Ghana and 74 other countries. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: UGC

Reason for the visa denial

The visa officer, shedding light on what informed his decision to refuse the visa, said that despite the applicant having strong funding and a solid programme fit, his home ties and interview delivery were weak.

The officer indicated that he was not convinced the applicant would return home upon completion of his programme despite having full funding.

The visa officer, offering advice for improvement, said the applicant should have prepared a “ten-second anchor” with a promotion letter attached to it.

He also admonished the applicant to answer only the exact question asked, preferably in one sentence

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to student being denied US visa

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their reactions to the reason given for the visa refusal.

Mystor Myquel stated:

“The applicant can express himself, but cutting him off midway is not the best.”

GH KOFII indicated:

“The VO kept cutting him and didn’t allow him to complete his answers.”

Man shares frustration over visa refusal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man shared his frustration over his inability to relocate abroad.

It all happened after he was denied a US visa following several failed attempts.

Source: YEN.com.gh