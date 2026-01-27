Anas Aremeyaw Anas has reacted to reports of him being involved in an exposé about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

In a post he shared on January 26, 2026, the investigative journalist clarified whether the rumours were true or false

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' response to the rumours of his alleged exposé has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Renowned Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, popularly known as Anas, has broken his silence amid reports of him readying to release another exposé about religious leader Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas breaks his silence on rumours of his alleged exposé about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah. Photo source: Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

Since Sunday, January 25, 2026, rumors have emerged that Anas and his outfit, Tiger Eye PI, have done a secret exposé about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and were about to release the findings from

The rumours claimed that the exposé was based on the practices of the controversial prophet and his Believers Worship Centre church and the alleged death of a young boy.

Some reports quoted Anas allegedly claiming that his exposé would collapse Adom Kyei-Duah's church, which has a huge membership, including award-winning Kumawood actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Anas reacts to alleged Adom Kyei-Duah exposé

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 26, 2026, Anas debunked the reports about him preparing to release an exposé about Adom Kyei-Duah and the Believers Worship Centre church.

The investigative journalist shared a photo of himself and the prophet, which contained an alleged quote from him, and tagged it as fake.

Anas' post has garnered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians who flooded the comment section on Facebook.

The Facebook post of Anas Aremeyaw Anas reacting to the news of his alleged exposé about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah is below:

Tiger Eye PI dismisses Nyantakyi's claims

Anas' response to the alleged exposé about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah comes days after his Tiger Eye PI team dismissed some claims made by former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In an interview with Joy News on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the former football administrator stated that he suffered reputational damage from the Number 12 exposé by the Tiger Eye PI firm.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger Eye PI dismisses Kwesi Nyantakyi’s claims about the Number 12 exposé as 'false.' Photo credit: Anas Aremeyaw Anas/Facebook and UGC.

Source: Facebook

He suggested that he was wronged in the exposé, in which he was caught on camera receiving money from an undercover reporter who posed as a businessman to allegedly leverage his connections with then-president Nana Akufo-Addo.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, Tiger Eye PI described the claims made by the former GFA boss as an attempt to 'spread misinformation and disinformation' about the Number 12 investigation.

The Facebook post of Tiger Eye PI dismissing Kwesi Nyantakyi's claims is below:

Anas' remarks on alleged exposé stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nartey Ebenezer commented:

"Anas no dey disappoint o."

Ike Asare Benchi wrote:

"One blogger wants to make some small coins out of you and Prophet Adom Kyie Duah. I am praying for a sweet exposé from the past government and I guess that will rather collapse the Opposition forever."

Manuel Wigglesworth said:

"Ghanaians don't like reading and just jump to conclusions. Anas is saying the reports about him to expose the man of God are fake and should not be regarded as simple."

Anas chills abroad after Kennedy Agyapong dispute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anas chilled abroad after he secured victory over Kennedy Agyapong in their defamation case.

Photos showed the investigative journalist spending time with some individuals in front of a house in the US.

Anas's sighting in the US triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh