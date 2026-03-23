Stephen Adom Kyei Duah has responded to criticism from Ola Michael over certain spiritual practices in his church

The clash began after Ola Michael dismissed the sale of 'yesu mogya' sobolo at the Philadelphia Church, calling it misleading on air

Adom Kyei Duah clapped back at the criticism, sparking positive reactions from many followers on social media

Ghanaian man of God Stephen Adom Kyei Duah slammed Despite Media journalist, Ola Michael, as a beef between the two personalities escalated.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah slams Despite Media personality Ola Michael after passing negative comments about his church. Image credit: StephenAdomKyeiDuah, OlaMichael, @gh.facts/TikTok

Source: Facebook

On Friday, March 20, 2026, Ola Michael, the longtime host of Entertainment GH on Neat FM and recently appointed host of Entertainment Review on Peace FM, blasted the founder and leader of the Believers Worship Centre, also known as the Philadelphia Movement.

Speaking on his show, he dismissed the common practice of selling ‘yesu mogya’ (the blood of Jesus) in Adom Kyei Duah’s church, a special concoction made out of the popular local hibiscus drink (sobolo) to congregants.

Members of the Philadelphia Church believe the concoction has the healing power of Jesus and take it as medicine but also as a means of fortifying themselves against spiritual attack.

Ola Michael dismissed all those uses on his program and said any preacher who sold such items was lying to their congregation.

Below is the YouTube video of Ola Michael slamming Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Adom Kyei Duah replies Ola Michael

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Nana Boateng on Sunday, March 22, 2026, Stephen Adom Kyei Duah responded to Ola Michael’s attacks.

Addressing his congregation, he acknowledged that one presenter at Despite Media had decided to attack their faith on the radio.

He praised the Despite Media owner, Dr Osei Kwame, while dismissing the accusations from Ola Michael.

Adom Kyei Duah said that due to the immense respect he had for the businessman, he was going to brush the criticism aside, likening it to having a man of God as a friend whose child was engaged in bad behaviour.

The TikTok video of Adom Kyei Duah responding to Ola Michael is below.

Reactions to Adom Kyei’s Ola Michael response

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Adom Kyei Duah’s response to Ola Michael’s recent attack.

Abaitey Gabriel Narh commented:

"What a man of wisdom in this 8th generation, long life Papa."

akwesi dot wrote:

"Yes papa, God will bless you 🙏🙏."

God Lord said:

"God bless you for this one 🙏, wisdom is speaking."

joyceowusu7239 wrote:

"God bless you, Papa papabi, we love you so much, daddy ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏."

A member of Prophet Adom Kyei Duah's church based in Canada, Aunty Ceci, reportedly dies. Image credit: StephenAdomKyeiDuah

Source: TikTok

Alleged Adom Kyei congregant dies in Canada

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an alleged member of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's church died after falling ill in Canada.

Cecilia Louis, aka Aunty Ceci, allegedly fasted for a long time while refusing medical treatment in the hope of receiving spiritual healing.

The death of Aunty Ceci sparked heated discussions online, with many blaming extreme religious practices and calling for Prophet Adom Kyei Duah to caution his followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh