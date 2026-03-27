President John Dramani Mahama has responded to the viral video of a Ghanaian cocoa farmer demanding payment from the government, popularised with the phrase “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka”

He addressed concerns over falling cocoa prices while speaking to the Ghanaian community in Philadelphia on March 26, 2026

Mahama outlined plans for Ghana to finance cocoa purchases directly, rather than relying on traders, as part of efforts to boost the local cocoa sector

President John Dramani Mahama has reacted to the viral video of a Ghanaian cocoa farmer demanding payment from the government for his coca beans.

In the said video, the cocoa farmer was heard saying “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka,” translated from Twi as "Mahama, you owe us."

President John Mahama reacts to “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka”: viral video from a Ghanaian cocoa farmer. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama & The 1957 News/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The phrase “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka" has since gained significant traction in the Ghanaian political space, with members of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) using it to mock the ruling National Democratic Congress.

President's reactions to “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka"

Speaking to the Ghanaian community in Philadelphia on Thursday, March 26, 2026, President Mahama addressed the phrase “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka" while discussing concerns in Ghana's cocoa sector.

"The recent issues with cocoa, with the prices plummeting, and you see all the videos of “Mahama Wo De Yɛn Ka" of cocoa farmers protesting in the cocoa farms," he said.

President Mahama noted that, for almost 70 years after independence, Ghana has still been exporting raw cocoa beans, and that the recent fall in prices on the international market ought to be a wake-up call for the country.

"We must allocate more of our beans, and we are taking the first step to doing that because we are changing the financing modules. Previously, we had the traders and others who buy the cocoa advance the money for us to purchase the cocoa from our farmers. But now we say we are going to raise the money ourselves and buy our own cocoa," he stated.

Issues affecting Ghana’s cocoa sector

Ghana’s cocoa sector is facing crisis, driven by a global price slump and a debt crisis at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Addressing a press conference on February 12, 2026, the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, announced that the government would slash the producer price of cocoa beans for the remainder of the 2025/2026 season.

The new price, he said, would be GH¢2,587 per bag (GH¢41,392 per tonne), down from the previous GH¢3,625 per bag promised in 2025.

Dr Ato Forson explained that global cocoa prices had fallen by nearly 70 per cent from their late-2024 peak, dropping below the US$6,400 per tonne needed to cover farm-to-port costs.

To soften the blow, he said that farmers would receive 90 per cent of the gross Free On Board (FOB) price, exceeding the standard 70 per cent minimum.

The Finance Minister also announced a draft set of reforms the government intends to roll out to defray COCOBOD’s outstanding debt of approximately GH¢32 billion.

In addition, President Mahama has directed the Attorney-General to conduct a forensic audit and criminal investigation into COCOBOD’s operations over the past eight years.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reaction to Mahama's address on cocoa issues

President Mahama's reaction to the cocoa farmer's viral video has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Evangelist Bra Dela said:

"Admin, I think you have something common with President Mahama when it comes to his sense of humor."

@Emmanuel Asare also said:

"That's how we make light of a situation when the tension gets high.. the humor of our president is top notch."

@Godfred Asibu Franklyn commented:

"What JM does different is that, he responds to issues even on social media. He doesn't wait for formal complaints or petitions."

NPP MPs stage a symbolic protest moments before the president delivers the State of the Nation Address. Credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: UGC

Minority holds cocoa protest at 2026 SONA

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Cocoa pods became the unexpected focal point of political drama in the chamber of Parliament on February 28, 2026.

Minority Members staged a symbolic protest moments before the President delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The cocoa sector has faced a crisis after the government was unable to pay farmers for the beans produced in the last year.

Source: YEN.com.gh