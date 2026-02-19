A Ghanaian woman, Kokui Aggrey, recounted how a wealthy friend allegedly stole a baby amid the ongoing debate following the Mamprobi Polyclinic newborn abduction

Aggrey claimed her friend, married to a rich miner who promised a house and car to any wife who bore him a girl, faked a pregnancy and eventually stole a child

She said the suspect was later arrested and jailed for five years, and claimed baby theft was a “normal rich people move” when confronted

A Ghanaian woman has narrated how a rich, wealthy friend of hers allegedly stole a baby, amid the ongoing discussion over the Mamprobi Polyclinic baby theft.

On Tuesday, February 17, 2026, reports emerged that a newborn baby had been stolen from the Mamprobi Polyclinic in Accra.

The alleged baby thief, later identified as 33-year-old Latifa Iddrisu, allegedly posed as a nurse at the facility to abduct the newborn.

Reports suggested that the suspect and the stolen child fled on a waiting motorcycle that was parked outside the hospital premises.

On Wednesday, February 18, Latifa Iddrisu and the newborn were apprehended at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, reportedly following a tip-off.

Below is a TikTok video of suspect Latifa Iddrisu after her arrest.

Ghanaian woman details alleged baby theft

In a post shared on Facebook on February 18, a Ghanaian woman, Kokui Aggrey, detailed how a close friend of hers also stole a baby from an unsuspecting new mother.

In her lengthy Facebook post, Aggrey claimed her friend, whom she only identified as Julor, was married to a rich miner who had two wives and five male children between them.

Aggrey said Julor’s husband informed his two wives that whoever gave him a girl child would be rewarded with a new house and a 4-wheeled drive vehicle, at which point she hatched a plan to become a baby thief.

“Jul and her mother strategised, and Jul told her husband that she was pregnant with a girl. That she wants to move to our area because the first wife might (harm) her. She came back. We were vibing every weekend. I believe she was truly pregnant because I saw a bulging stomach, well, it was apparently things she had stuffed in there, Akosombo textiles and offcuts,” she wrote.

Aggrey said when it was time to deliver a baby girl to her husband as promised, Julor visited a government hospital and befriended a newborn mother, showering her with gifts.

She allegedly convinced her to go out together to fix her hair ahead of her outdooring ceremony and then found a way to bolt with the baby.

Aggrey added that after escaping with the child, her father reported her to the authorities, leading to her arrest. She served five years in jail for the alleged theft and was divorced by her husband.

She narrated that when she confronted Julor over her actions, she claimed stealing babies was a normal activity among people of a certain financial status.

“I told her what I felt about the whole thing, and these were her words “Oooooo…..We are villagers too much, this is a normal RICH PEOPLE MOVE” (she said it in Ga),” Aggrey wrote.

The Facebook post narrating the alleged baby theft is below.

