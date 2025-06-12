Ghanaian gospel musician Amy Newman has opened up about juggling her ministry and taking care of her children

The veteran singer advised young mothers to always prioritise their children and spend quality time with them

Some social media users have commented on Amy Newman's video that media personality MzGee posted on Facebook

Veteran gospel musician Amy Newman has recently opened up about a profoundly personal chapter in her life that intertwines motherhood, ministry, and the lessons learned along the way.

During an inspiring gathering titled "A Convergence of Mothers" at the luxurious La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

She urged fellow mothers, especially those entrenched in ministry, to prioritise their children, cautioning against the temptation to neglect them under the guise of serving God.

In her heartfelt speech, Amy Newman reminisced about her early years in ministry, candidly recalling how she entrusted the care of her eight children to maids as she embarked on extensive travels to deliver sermons and perform at gospel events.

“In raising my children, I often prayed, ‘God, you know I don’t have anyone to guide me. Who will teach me how to nurture these wonderful souls?. I tell you today, no matter what, take your children along."

“My children suffered because I thought I was fulfilling God’s work. If you’re here doing God’s work, remember that your children are an intrinsic part of that calling. Even if you’re performing on stage, bring them with you. It’s not about seeking attention… My grave mistake was leaving them behind. They had the talent, but I failed to nurture it.

"God showed me the errors I made in raising my children… I know that had I not repented, I would have faced consequences for my choices. If you’re a mother, ensure your children are by your side in all that you do. I carry no shame in sharing this revelation."

Amy Newman praises her daughter

Despite her regrets, Amy Newman expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of her children.

She showered praises on her beautiful children, Hannah Newman, who has become one of the famous lifestyle influencers in Ghana

“God blessed me with eight remarkable children, and to Him be the glory, they are all well-educated and thriving in their respective paths. My daughter Hannah, a talented content creator, has taken after me in many ways, though her unique style can sometimes leave me in shock. I often find myself saying, ‘Oh, my God! Help me,’ when I see her bold fashion choices. But I believe wholeheartedly that God's hand is upon her, guiding her toward fulfilling her divine purpose in ministry before Christ returns."

Amy Newman slays on her 64th birthday

Amy Newman joyfully celebrated her birthday on July 12, 2024, in grand style. Renowned as one of the most talented female celebrities in the gospel scene, her high fashion sense continues to turn heads.

For her birthday photoshoot, she dazzled in a striking red corseted gown adorned with sparkling embellishments, featuring a detachable train that flowed elegantly behind her.

The celebrity mother completed her look with a stunning braided hairstyle, accentuated by a beautiful hair fascinator, embodying grace and sophistication in every detail.

Amy Newman's son gets married in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Amy Newman's handsome son, who married a gorgeous bride in a lavish ceremony.

The gospel musician and her son showed off their impeccable dance moves in the trending video during the reception party.

Some social media users have commented on the groom's family's choice of outfits at the star-studded event.

