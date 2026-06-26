Kwaku Bonsam, a famous traditional priest, showcased his daughter's beauty to challenge perceptions about his appearance

The traditional priest said that if it had not been for the fact that he was burnt during his teenage years, his face would have looked similar to his daughter's

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video were fascinated, while others were sceptical about his transformation and claims

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Kwaku Bonsam, a popular traditional priest from Ghana, shared a video showing the face of his beautiful daughter to prove that he used to be a handsome man, contrary to what people think.

The traditional priest sometimes comes under attack due to his facial appearance.

Kwaku Bonsam shares a video featuring her pretty daughter to challenge perceptions about his appearance. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & @askghmedia/X

Source: UGC

According to Kwaku Bonsam, he had a smooth and beautiful face until an unfortunate incident happened when he was 19 years old.

Before taking his present name, he was originally called Stephen Osei Mensah and was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the village of Afrancho.

In 1992, when he was aged 19, he suffered severe burns in a gas explosion, after which his life transformed.

Popular for his powers and looks, Kwaku Bonsam did a video with one of his daughters to show his naysayers that he has beautiful children.

In a video on X, Kwaku Bonsam said his daughter is proof that he had a beautiful face until the gas burn happened.

"Who do you think this child looks like? Who do you think her parents are? Take a good look at her. Some of you keep reminding me of my burnt face and insulting me based on my facial appearance."

"This is my child. She is my daughter. So, don't judge a book by its cover. If I did not get burnt, this is how my face looked," he added.

In the video, the traditional priest asked his daughter who her father was, and the girl confirmed it was him.

In a separate TikTok video, Kwaku Bonsam said he named one of his daughters after his mother and the other after his friend in the US.

The two girls are called Mavis Bonsam and Seddy Bonsam.

Watch the X video below:

Kwaku Bonsam stirs reactions after showing off his daughter

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @askghmedia on X. Read them below:

@sir_cdore said:

"You can clearly see, even at the daughter’s age, she doesn't like what the dad is doing!"

@2facxbaby wrote:

"She looks uncomfortable."

@nosaddays69 said:

"So the daughter is the official evidence that miracles still happen? 😭😂."

@COUNTRY_KWAME wrote:

"It was all down to the burns."

@Waaaqia said:

"The girl looks very uncomfortable."

Kwaku Bonsam, the renowned Ghanaian spiritualist, plans to honour England striker Harry Kane by naming his son after him. Photo credit: Kwaku Bonsam/Facebook & Harry Kane/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Kwaku Bonsam to name son after Harry Kane

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Bonsam said he would name his baby boy after England footballer, Harry Kane.

This comes after he denied claims of having an issue with the Bayern Munich striker and instead expressed his admiration for him.

Netizens shared their opinions on claims by Kwaku Bonsam of allegedly playing a role in the striker’s poor performance against Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh