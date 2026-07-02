A police officer disclosed that transporting meat and other livestock in taxis is illegal and punishable by law

According to Chief Inspector Frempong Ayeh Fergus, violations can lead to a monetary fine and/or a jail term

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video expressed mixed feelings about the meat transport regulation

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Chief Inspector Frempong Ayeh Fergus, the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Station Officer at Akim Oda, said it is unlawful to transport processed or unprocessed meat and other forms of animal protein in a taxi.

Police warn taxi drivers against transporting meat, fish or any livestock in their vehicles. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the police officer in the Eastern Region said that taxis are primarily meant to transport only human beings.

"Taxis do not transport meat and fish. The law is against transporting livestock when human beings are also sitting in a taxi. This is against LI 2118, regulation 130."

Chief Inspector Frempong Ayeh Fergus gave the only condition under which a taxi can transport such proteins.

"The law says that for a taxi driver to transport any livestock, fish or meat, it must be neatly wrapped and sealed."

He argued that the law has taken this position to prevent other passengers from smelling meat and fish that have not been properly packaged. He added that this is to prevent any public health hazard.

"But the law is against conveying meat and other proteins which are uncovered, and every other passenger can smell them. The taxi is primarily meant to transport humans and not food items. However, if the passenger is holding food which is neatly wrapped, then you can take it."

The MTTD Station Officer at Akim Oda stated that an offender will be arrested and prosecuted.

"When you flout this law, and we arrest you, we will prosecute you in court. The law says a person found guilty of this charge should be fined 25 penalty units, which is equivalent to GHC 300, or a 30-day jail term. The judge can decide to only fine or jail you. The judge can also decide to use both."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to punishment for taxis conveying meat

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@ESUKUNYE said:

"In the books, Ghana is the most well-ordered country."

@NanaYBA wrote:

"Ghana, my beloved 🤣🤣. The necessary things are left under the bus 🤣🤣. We have a long, long, long way to go to be recognised as humans 🤣🤣."

@donhasal1 said:

"Unless otherwise, I don't understand what livestock is! I want 2 de market & buy 2 fowls or a single goat and sit in a taxi with it to my destination, and it's against the law? Maybe I should use a ship instead. He's even contradicting himself. Now packaging?"

@SPhord wrote:

"What about a mechanic with dirty working gear. The way one guy soiled my dress one time. 😤😤."

@miss_dags said:

"😂😂😂but we will see people who’ve tied goats on their taxis."

@Mk_ferdinand wrote:

"Does it apply to public metro mass buses?"

@jeanbaptcloset said:

"In a taxi 🤣🤣🤣. What about those on the motorcycles?"

@Asante_Bekwai wrote:

"It’s all in books, yet the police funded by our taxes will see it in a taxi, take a bribe, let it slide, and later blame the citizens for needing to change their attitude."

@mr_kwabla said:

"Then a lot of these traders need to be prosecuted. However, the question is: are they aware they are violating the law?"

A police officer shares the punishment for passengers who obstruct trotro drivers and mates. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Punishment for passengers who obstruct trotro drivers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Police officer has disclosed that passengers who obstruct commercial vehicle drivers and the conductors can be prosecuted.

He added that passengers who also throw rubbish or spit outside the vehicle when caught will also be prosecuted.

Source: YEN.com.gh