A heavy truck loaded with second-hand clothes overturned on the Alajo-Tesano road in Accra

The driver and conductor were injured, but no other casualties were reported in the accident

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service were at the accident scene to manage the traffic to prevent major disruptions

A heavy truck fully loaded with second-hand clothes was involved in an accident on the Alajo-Tesano road in the Greater Accra Region.

On Thursday, July 9, 2026, a large truck with the registration number GR-483-N lost its balance while climbing the hill from the Caprice traffic light to the Police Depot enclave.

A large truck carrying second-hand clothes causes an accident on the Alajo-Tesano road. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, an eyewitness said the truck was heading towards Achimota from Accra's Central Business District (CBD).

However, the weight of the load it was carrying and the climbing of the hill did not go well, as the vehicle veered off the road.

The eyewitness added that the heavy vehicle hit the traffic light and overturned.

"The truck was from the Central Business District in Accra heading towards Achimota. The vehicle, which was loaded with second-hand clothes, lost control and veered off the road. It hit the traffic light and later overturned."

Even though the vehicle hit the traffic light, it did not collide into any other car or human being around the area.

This left only the driver and his conductor, popularly called a mate in Ghana, hurt.

The eyewitness stated that the two injured had been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

"The driver and his mate are both hurt. The mate looked more injured than the driver. They have both been taken to the Achimota Hospital. We got a taxi to take them there."

Since the incident happened close to the National Police Training School (NPTS) in Greater Accra, there has been law and order.

The traffic situation has also been managed so that the accident does not cause a standstill on the roads in the area.

Watch the X video below:

Accident at Alajo causes stir

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@AutoGigx said:

"The accidents are becoming too much nowadays in Ghana."

@AutoGigx wrote:

"We hope everyone is safe over there."

@Jfreeg_ said:

"This is scary—hope everyone involved is okay. That road’s always packed, too. Stay safe out there, folks. 🚨."

@XKayOriginigl wrote:

"Every day accidents."

@biggest_kwame said:

"The locomotive train should be more so that all these trucks will leave our roads."

@1realbliss wrote:

"He said it’s a driver and his mate that’s dead now; he says they’re hurt, which is which?🤣."

At least 16 people are dead in a road crash between an ambulance and a Ford Transit bus at Potrikrom on March 3, 2026. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: UGC

16 Dead in crash involving ambulance and bus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a tragic head-on collision between two vehicles in the Ahafo Ano South district left 16 people dead.

The March 3 crash was between an ambulance and a Ford Transit bus travelling from Kumasi to Bechem.

Witnesses who spoke to the media recounted a horrifying scene with the vehicles involved utterly wrecked.

Source: YEN.com.gh