Appiah Stadium paid homage to the newly enstooled Asantehemaa Nana Yaa Akyaa II with a traditional dance

Video captured warm reactions from attendees, including laughter from the queen and her companions

Social media users who watched the video shared varied opinions on Appiah Stadium's gesture and reputation

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium, joined several other Ghanaians to pay homage to the newly enstooled queen of Asante, Nana Yaa Akyaa II.

Appiah Stadium pays homage to the newly enstooled Asantehemaa, Nana Yaa Akyaa II. Photo credit: Opemsuo Radio/Facebook & Appiah Stadium/TikTok

Source: UGC

Appiah Stadium went with his prodigy and bosom friend, Kwame Ahenfie.

In a video on X, Appiah Stadium wore a cloth in the traditional way men do it and wore native slippers.

He was in a black cloth just as other people who were present at the place.

When it was Appiah Stadium's turn to greet the newly enstooled Asantehemaa, he danced to the tune of the drums that were being beaten.

Appiah Stadium danced and lay on the floor to show his reverence for Nana Yaa Akyaa II.

The newly enstooled Asantehemaa and the elderly women sitting by her laughed hysterically as they watched Appiah Stadium dance.

He danced till his clothes came off his chest, and the women had to cover him up.

When he finished dancing, Appiah Stadium expressed his reverence for Asantehene and the Asantehemaa.

"We worship Asantehene like he is our god."

Afterwards, Appiah Stadium was seen engaging with others within the premises.

Watch the X video below:

Appiah Stadium's homage to Asantehemaa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Great8_Grace said:

"Whether you support his politics or not, paying respect to traditional authority is a gesture many will appreciate."

@mistakoomson wrote:

"Always, Appiah Stadium and Kwame Ahenfie aka Nfikyire Park are always walking together. 😂."

@alan_kobby said:

"How is this related to NDC? You should have used his relation to Otumfuo because that related than NDC. Let the blogging be nice."

@donhasal1 wrote:

"How do his wife and children feel seeing him this way constantly? Or no p because he gets peanuts as gifts. Men don't joke with their dignity, but this one has sold his to the devil🤣."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Love him or criticise him, one thing is certain: Appiah Stadium rarely goes unnoticed, and this remains the fact till tomorrow."

@Nanaezze wrote:

"That be how he go take enter TikTok."

@august_wealth said:

"The job di3 your man learn am."

Source: YEN.com.gh