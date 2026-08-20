African Folder shared on Instagram that 16-year-old Nigerian Belusochim Ugochukwu secured a role in machine learning and robotics at Apple

Belusochim's LinkedIn profile lists his role as 'ML + Robotics @ Apple', adding to a remarkable portfolio that includes Olympiad competitions and AI research

The teenage innovator also founded an EdTech venture called PathWiseAI and built robotic wheelchairs before landing the coveted tech role

A 16-year-old Nigerian teenager, Belusochim Ugochukwu, has secured a role in machine learning and robotics at Apple, drawing widespread admiration across social media.

16-year-old tech prodigy Belusochim Ugochukwu lands an ML and Robotics role at Apple. Photo source: @african.folder

Source: Instagram

African Folder shared the news on Instagram on Monday, August 17, 2026, pointing to Belusochim's LinkedIn profile, where the young innovator describes his position as "ML + Robotics @ Apple".

The post quickly gained attention as followers marvelled at the teenager's achievements at such a young age.

Belusochim Ugochukwu's impressive Journey

Long before his name appeared in Apple's corridors, Belusochim had already carved out an extraordinary path in science and technology.

He competed in Mathematics and Physics Olympiads, conducted artificial intelligence research, and constructed robotic wheelchairs, demonstrating both academic rigour and a drive to solve real-world problems.

Beyond individual achievement, the 16-year-old founded PathWiseAI, an EdTech venture aimed at reshaping how learners engage with technology and education.

The prodigy's new work positions him as one of the most compelling young African voices in global tech today.

Belusochim Ugochukwu's story stands as a powerful reminder of what young African talent can achieve when ambition meets opportunity and signals the rise of a new generation of innovators shaping the future of global technology.

The Instagram post announcing Belusochim Ugochukwu's new role at Apple is below:

Reactions to Belusochim Ugochukwu's Apple role

Social media users were quick to celebrate Belusochim's milestone, with many expressing pride and admiration.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of reactions below:

chiziterem_ugo said:

"He is a really hard-working young man, and deserves so much more 🙌."

j3r3mii_ commented:

"Awesome. Please tell them to add Nigeria as a region on Apple Pay, please. 🙏🏻 I'm tired of using gift cards 😢."

ettaonye wrote:

"Congratulations, baby. You are loved. I am so proud of you. Changing the world.❤️"

NSMQ star lands top Google job post-graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Prince Debrah Jr, the talented NSMQ star who graduated from MIT and secured a prestigious job at Google as a software engineer.

His extraordinary achievement not only marked a significant milestone for him but also served as an inspiration for many young Ghanaians dreaming of success in the tech industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh