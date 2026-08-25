The Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong announced the indefinite canonical suspension of Rev. Fr Samuel Adapore on Monday, August 24, 2026

Bishop Most Rev. John Opoku-Agyemang said the priest abandoned his pastoral duties at Nkwantakese without permission and removed personal effects from the mission house

The suspended Samuel Adapore has also reportedly blocked all contact, and his whereabouts remain unknown even to his own family members

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A Ghanaian Catholic priest has been canonically suspended after he allegedly walked away from his ministry without authorisation and has since cut off all communication with those who know him.

The Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong suspends Reverend Father Samuel Adapore over an unauthorised absence. Photo source: Pascal Deloche, AnnaStills/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Most Rev. John Opoku-Agyemang, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong, announced the indefinite suspension of Rev. Fr Samuel Adapore, formerly Rector of St Anthony of Padua Rectorate in Nkwantakese, effective 24 August 2026.

The announcement was published in an official letter addressed to all clergy, consecrated men and women, and members of the faithful within the catholic diocese.

Why was Samuel Adapore suspended?

According to the Bishop's letter, Adapore allegedly took an unauthorised leave of absence from the diocese, abandoning his pastoral ministry without obtaining legitimate permission, in violation of Canon 533 §1 of the Code of Canon Law.

The Catholic priest also reportedly removed personal belongings from the mission house without the knowledge or consent of diocesan authorities.

What has deepened concern is that Adapore has since allegedly blocked all contact, and his current whereabouts are unknown even to members of his own family.

The diocese confirmed that the suspension, described formally as a "divinis", prohibits him from administering sacraments, celebrating or concelebrating Mass, or presiding over any liturgical services for as long as it remains in force.

The diocese, whose secretariat can be reached, did not indicate when the suspension would be reviewed but requested that the faithful pray for Adapore during this period.

The suspension notice was shared on the Konongo-Mampong Catholic Diocese's official channels and quickly attracted attention online, with many Ghanaians weighing in on both the welfare of the priest and the church's response.

The Facebook post announcing the suspension of Samuel Adapore is below:

Ghanaians react to Father Samuel Adapore's suspension

The announcement generated considerable debate on social media, with some questioning the church's handling of the situation while others defended the institution's right to enforce its internal rules.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

Prince Henry Barron said:

"I have a lot to say, but let me hold on for now. But I think the first thing for the church to do is to investigate to know his whereabouts before these sanctions. Does it mean his life doesn't matter?"

Freda Franklyn wrote:

"The Church will not just get up and suspend someone without doing due diligence. They will not write everything on the suspension letter. Let us pray for him as said. If the church doesn't still care about him, it won't ask for us to pray for him."

Larweh David added:

"For a Bishop to write to suspend a priest just as he states in the opening lines, it must be something very big. Mother church operates with rules."

Rock Word Church's Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the passing of Pastor Adamson Aromaegbe, the founder and senior pastor of The Rock Word Church, who died on August 21, 2026.

As tributes poured in, many parishioners reflected on how his teachings not only transformed their lives but also instilled a deep sense of faith that will resonate through generations to come.

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Source: YEN.com.gh