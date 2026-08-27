Destiny Austine Omon resigned from his role at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra on August 27, 2026

Omon alleged he faced pressure to stay silent on questions surrounding a reported ₦2 billion budget allocation

His resignation letter also cited restrictions on reporting issues affecting Nigerians in Ghana

The Media Coordinator at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, Destiny Austine Omon, has reportedly stepped down from his position, pointing to alleged pressure to suppress concerns about a reported ₦2 billion budget allocation, alongside restrictions on his work and inconsistent pay.

Media Coordinator Destiny Austine Omon resigns from the Nigerian High Commission in Accra, citing pressure over a ₦2 billion budget and reporting restrictions affecting Nigerians. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Omon's resignation, dated and effective August 27, 2026, was addressed to the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra.

In the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Sahara Reporters, he stated that he had reached a point where continuing "under the present circumstances" was no longer possible, despite considering his role an important responsibility to Nigerians living in Ghana.

Media Coordinator cites transparency concerns

At the heart of his departure are concerns about accountability.

"I have become increasingly concerned about pressure to remain silent on questions and concerns raised by Nigerians regarding the reported 2 billion budget allocation and related issues of transparency and accountability," Omon wrote in his resignation letter.

He also raised objections to controls placed on what could and could not be reported about the experiences of Nigerians in Ghana, saying such restrictions contradicted his understanding of his role.

"As a media coordinator, I believe that credible communication should allow legitimate concerns affecting Nigerians to be reported responsibly, accurately and without undue interference," he stated.

Financial hardship added to his reasons for leaving. Omon described delays and irregular payment of his stipend as a growing obstacle to carrying out his duties effectively.

Despite the circumstances, he offered to support a smooth handover and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve.

A source close to the matter told Sahara Reporters that his resignation "should not be interpreted as a rejection of the mission or its objectives," adding that Omon remained committed to the Nigerian cause but felt he could no longer function effectively in the role.

Nigerian community petition preceded the resignation

Omon's departure follows a petition submitted on August 18, 2026, by members of the Nigerian community in Ghana, directed at the Nigerian High Commissioner in Accra, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The petition, signed by Amb. Oloye Oyeyemisola Fatuyi FIIM, Baale of the Yoruba Community in Mataheko Afienya, Tema, and Nii Sakumono Okpelente 1 Noryaa Mantse of Greater Accra, demanded a full breakdown of funds allocated to the High Commission under the 2025 Appropriation Act.

The petitioners alleged that community members were repeatedly asked to personally fund consular services, including emergency welfare, repatriation support and detention matters, with the explanation that the mission had "no available funds."

They argued the situation placed an "unfair financial and moral burden" on Nigerians in Ghana who actively contribute to Nigeria through remittances and positive representation abroad.

Nigerian comedian Flowerboy marries his longtime partner Graxie in a court wedding on August 24, 2026. Image credit: Flowerboy

Source: Facebook

Nigerian comedian Flowerboy weds longtime partner Graxie

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian comedian Flowerboy made things official with his longtime partner Graxie, announcing on Monday, August 24, 2026, that the two had completed a court marriage and were now legally husband and wife.

Flowerboy broke the news on his Facebook page, where he shared content from the ceremony alongside the caption,

The post quickly attracted a wave of reactions from fans who have watched the couple's relationship unfold over the years through their social media presence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh