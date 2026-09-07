The German government outlined the specific language requirements EU Blue Card holders must meet to qualify for a settlement permit

Foreign workers with basic A1 German skills must wait 27 months, but a higher proficiency level changes the timeline significantly

Germany recently updated its naturalisation exam rules, adding fresh details about the citizenship test structure and pass requirements

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Germany has set out the exact language conditions that determine how quickly EU Blue Card holders can obtain a settlement permit, with the fastest route available in as little as 21 months for those who invest in their German language skills.

Details published on the German government's official online portal confirm that while all EU Blue Card holders are eligible to apply for permanent residency, the speed at which that permit is granted depends heavily on how proficient an applicant is in German.

German government explains how foreigners can obtain a settlement permit in just 21 months. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

What the German language levels mean

Under the standard pathway, highly skilled migrants holding an EU Blue Card become eligible for a settlement permit after 27 months of continuous residence in Germany.

To qualify at this stage, applicants must demonstrate basic German proficiency at level A1 under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

This entry-level standard covers simple everyday expressions, basic self-introductions, and fundamental conversational exchanges.

Foreign workers who reach an intermediate level, classified as B1 under the same framework, can cut that waiting period by six months and qualify after just 21 months.

B1 proficiency reflects a meaningful step forward: speakers at this level can follow the main points of conversations on familiar topics, communicate independently in everyday situations, and engage more fluidly in professional and social settings.

The official guidance on the government platform states:

"After 27 months, EU Blue Card holders can obtain a settlement permit if they can prove that they have German language skills at level A1 according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). If language level B1 can be demonstrated, the settlement permit can be issued after only 21 months."

Language Training as a Strategic Investment

For international professionals already living and working in Germany on an EU Blue Card, the practical implication is clear: dedicating time to intensive language training is one of the most direct ways to accelerate long-term legal security in the country.

The gap between A1 and B1 is considerable in terms of functional fluency, but it is an achievable target with structured study, and the reward of six months shaved off the waiting period makes it a worthwhile pursuit.

Germany's naturalisation exam requirements

Separately, Germany has also clarified the structure of its official citizenship examination for those pursuing full naturalisation. Candidates are presented with 33 multiple-choice questions and given 60 minutes to complete the test.

A minimum of 17 correct answers is required to earn a pass certificate from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees.

Together, these measures reflect Germany's structured approach to immigration milestones, rewarding language investment at every stage from residency to full citizenship.

UK announces new English test requirement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that foreign nationals planning to work, study or take up religious roles in the UK faced an important language requirement under several visa routes.

The government had outlined specific rules applicants were required to meet before their applications could be approved.

The affected visa categories and exemptions for certain nationalities had also been revealed.

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Source: YEN.com.gh