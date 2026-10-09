US Government Warns Dual Citizens of 1 Thing They Must Do After Leaving America

The US reminded American dual nationals living abroad that moving to another country does not end their financial obligations to Washington

Federal guidelines confirmed that US citizens must comply with domestic tax laws no matter where they reside

The advisory also covered mandatory passport rules and flagged legal risks dual nationals may face when crossing international borders

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American dual nationals who have relocated abroad have received a pointed reminder from the United States Department of State: leaving the country does not release them from their financial responsibilities to the federal government.

The guidance, published on the official federal travel portal Travel.State.Gov, makes clear that US citizenship carries active obligations that follow individuals wherever they choose to live.

US Government warns dual citizens of one thing they must do after leaving America. Photo credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Tax duties that cross borders

At the heart of the advisory is a straightforward but often misunderstood rule. According to the Department of State, American citizens "are obligated to comply with US tax laws, regardless of where you reside."

This means dual nationals living in Ghana, the United Kingdom, or anywhere else in the world remain subject to US tax requirements, even when they are simultaneously paying taxes to local authorities in their country of residence.

Given the complexity of filing across two or more tax jurisdictions, federal authorities urged affected individuals to consult a qualified tax adviser with experience in international filings.

Passport and border crossing rules

Beyond taxation, the Department of State used the advisory to reinforce rules around international travel.

Dual nationals are legally required to enter and exit the United States using a valid American passport. Using a foreign passport for this purpose is prohibited under federal regulations.

The same rule applies to children. Minor US citizens cannot be issued US travel visas, which means parents must obtain proper American passports for their children before travelling to the country.

Legal risks abroad

The advisory also drew attention to challenges dual nationals may face in their country of second citizenship.

Some foreign governments refuse to recognise dual nationality altogether, and may require individuals to formally give up one of their citizenships.

Travellers may also find themselves subject to exit bans in foreign countries stemming from civil disputes, criminal proceedings, or family law matters, often without receiving advance warning.

In situations where a dual national entered a foreign country on a non-US passport, American consular support may be severely limited or unavailable.

The Department of State's guidance serves as a broad reminder that the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship do not pause at the border.

US names 1 service dual citizens may face

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of State had issued a formal warning to American dual nationals about compulsory military service obligations in foreign countries.

Federal officials warned that enforcement could begin the moment a dual citizen arrived in their secondary country of citizenship.

The Department of State also flagged additional risks, including exit bans, restricted US consular access, and forced citizenship renunciation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh