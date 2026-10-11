UK Shares Update for Foreigners Who Want To Visit the Country Without a Visa

The UK government confirmed that visa-exempt travellers must hold an Electronic Travel Authorisation before arriving in the country

The ETA costs £20, covers multiple trips over two years, but does not guarantee entry at the border upon arrival

Ghanaian passport holders are not eligible for the ETA scheme and must apply for a standard UK visitor visa instead

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that eligible visa-exempt travellers must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation before entering the country, with the requirement having taken effect on 25 February 2026.

The announcement was recently highlighted on the official GOV.UK channel on X, where the government set out how the digital authorisation works, who qualifies, and how to apply correctly.

UK ETA costs £20, allows eligible visa-exempt travellers multiple trips for two years. Ghanaian passport holders need a visitor visa. Image credit: Yau Ming Low, dimarik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the UK ETA covers

The ETA is a digital travel permission that allows eligible visitors to enter the UK for up to six months per visit for tourism and other permitted activities. It costs £20 and remains valid for two years from the date of approval, or until the holder's passport expires, whichever comes first.

During that period, travellers may make multiple trips to the UK, provided they continue to meet all entry requirements on each occasion.

Applications can be submitted through the official UK ETA app or directly via the government's website. Authorities have urged travellers to avoid third-party websites, which frequently charge additional fees for a process that is free on official government platforms.

Who qualifies and who does not

The ETA applies exclusively to nationals of countries that can already visit the UK without a full visa. British and Irish citizens are exempt from the requirement, as are those who qualify under separate rules.

For Ghanaian passport holders, the ETA is not an available option. Ghanaian nationals are generally required to apply for a standard UK visitor visa before travelling. The government advises all travellers to use its official visa-checking tool to confirm which travel permission applies to their nationality before making any bookings.

It is also important to note that holding an approved ETA does not guarantee entry into the UK. Border officials retain full authority to assess whether a traveller meets immigration requirements upon arrival. The authorisation permits a person to travel to the UK, but the final decision on entry rests with officers at the point of arrival.

UK lists 3 groups exempt from skilled worker visa ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had announced that three categories of Afghan nationals remain eligible for Skilled Worker visa consideration.

The operational instructions issued to UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) caseworkers now set out the precise boundaries of the policy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh