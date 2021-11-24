Perhaps out of heightened excitement, a groom caused a stir and stole the show at his wedding occasion with his venue entrance style

The Nigerian groom and his wife made their way to the venue in dancing but he burst into a weird grinding style that left his bride awestruck

His dance moves have generated mixed reactions from social media users who remarked it may be as a result of what he went through in getting the lady to marry him

A Nigerian wedding occasion is characterized by different activities all geared towards celebrating the two most important people of the day - the bride and groom.

An interesting highpoint of weddings is the lovebirds' entrance into the venue and that of a Nigerian couple has set the internet buzzing.

The man stole the show with his dance style Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @urcstudio

In the short video by Urc Studio and reposted by Instablog9ja on Instagram, the couple stormed the arrived at the scene in a dancing mood.

It was the groom's weird grinding dance that caught people's attention

As if happier than his bride, the groom immediately burst into fast grinding dance moves much to the admiration of guests.

It also caught the attention of his wife who marvelled at his scintillating and energetic displays.

They were soon joined on the floor by their supposed best man and woman.

Social media reacts

@rhaptureofficial commented:

"Why e no go dance, d guy eyes don see shege 4 girls hand. I think I know him."

@iamtheocath thought:

" make my future husband now do this kain thing abeg."

@ugo_oflagos remarked:

"Weda he’s dancing gwaragwara abi gweregwere , dem don marry."

@frankmethodman stated:

"He’s just demonstrating how a man spins the wheel of a marriage Union to keep it working."

@nhuellajomi1 wrote:

"I can’t be the only one that doesn’t like all this dramatic entrance of bride and groom at weddings."

