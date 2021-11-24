Beautiful Wedding Photos Pop Up as Daughter of Former NDC MP and Long-Time Boyfriend Marry
- Yvonne, the daughter of Hon Sylvester Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, has married
- She got hitched to her long-time boyfriend in a beautiful white wedding ceremony on Saturday
- The nuptials followed the customary marriage on Thursday, November 18
- Beautiful photos from the classy ceremony have emerged
Yvonne, the daughter of Hon Sylvester Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, and her long-time lover have climaxed their beautiful traditional marriage with a classy white wedding.
The customary marriage between Yvonne and her better half happened on Thursday, November 18.
The couple sealed their union in a stunning white wedding on Saturday to officially become husband and wife.
Walking Yvvone down the aisle
In a Facebook post, Hon Sylvester Mensah, a stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), disclosed that he walked his daughter down the aisle during the wedding.
Yvonne: Pretty daughter of former NDC MP marries in beautiful traditional wedding; first photos pop up
''I walked her down the aisle and left for my seat with these words:
''Kelvin, with joy and pleasure, I hand over my daughter, Yvonne, to you because I trust you. I give you my blessings,'' he said.
Hon Mensah accompanied his account with stunning frames from the classy ceremony.
See the photos below:
