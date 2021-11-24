Yvonne, the daughter of Hon Sylvester Mensah, a former Member of Parliament for La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, has married

She got hitched to her long-time boyfriend in a beautiful white wedding ceremony on Saturday

The nuptials followed the customary marriage on Thursday, November 18

Beautiful photos from the classy ceremony have emerged

The customary marriage between Yvonne and her better half happened on Thursday, November 18.

The couple sealed their union in a stunning white wedding on Saturday to officially become husband and wife.

Source: Facebook

Walking Yvvone down the aisle

In a Facebook post, Hon Sylvester Mensah, a stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), disclosed that he walked his daughter down the aisle during the wedding.

''I walked her down the aisle and left for my seat with these words:

''Kelvin, with joy and pleasure, I hand over my daughter, Yvonne, to you because I trust you. I give you my blessings,'' he said.

Hon Mensah accompanied his account with stunning frames from the classy ceremony.

See the photos below:

