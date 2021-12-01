A woman identified as Akosua Margaret has got two men fighting over the paternity of her child

She has confirmed that she was dating both men, Osmanu and Kofi Owusu, at the same time

Margaret revealed that she discovered that she was pregnant after Kofi Owusu had gone to see her family for her hand in marriage

A Ghanaian woman, Akosua Margaret, has stirred tension between two men over the paternity of her child at Saabo in Asante Akyem South in the Ashanti Region.

Margaret confirmed that she was dating the two men, Osmanu (with two wives) and Kofi Owusu, at the same time.

Recounting how it happened to Adom News, Margaret revealed that Kofi Owusu took steps to formally ask her family for her hand in marriage while she was still with Osmanu.

Ghanaian Woman Dating 2 Men at the Same Time Causes Them to Fight Over Paternity of New Baby Photo credit: Adom News

Source: Facebook

Discovering she was pregnant

She noted that she didn't know she was pregnant when Kofi Owusu came to perform the knocking, commonly known as 'kokooko'.

According to Margaret, she stayed with Kofi Owusu, who provided her needs till she finally delivered.

Owning the child

Margaret recounted that her would-be-husband was preparing to name the child when her first lover showed up to claim the child.

When asked why she did that, Margaret explained that she didn't know she was pregnant when Kofi Owusu came to see her family for her hand in marriage.

She revealed the biological father of her child while her father gave an account of his side of the episode.

Click to watch the video below;

Source: Yen News