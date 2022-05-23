Ama Nyarko Attafuah Quainoo, 49, is a professional teacher and a broadcast journalist who has survived sickle cell anaemia

For nearly five decades, she's been living with the inherited blood disease but admits that life has never been easy since she was a child

The wife and mother of two opened up about her condition, marriage, professional life, and surviving the disease with Joy News

A Ghanaian professional teacher, Ama Nyarko Attafuah Quainoo, has recounted her struggles and overcoming rounds of challenges as a person living with sickle cell anaemia.

Persons who suffer the inherited blood disease experience excruciating pain and are often exhausted.

Quainoo, 49, admits that life has never been the same since she was a young child.

''I got to know it early in life and have been managing it,'' says Quainoo, according to Joy News.

Touching lives with her story

Despite the cycle of crises, the mother of two says she has no regrets about having sickle cell illness because it has allowed her to help others.

''It has never been easy growing up. But I have much to be grateful for,''she said.

Quainoo has been married for 17 years and works at the Kumasi Senior High Technical School, where she has taught a variety of disciplines for the past 24 years.

Despite her struggles, she ensures that others, including students, are equipped to ensure their success in life.

Unconditional love from family

With her loving family and supportive colleagues at work, she has braved many turbulent times.

Her loving husband, Peter Attafuah-Quainoo, 53, admires her strength and endurance, with no regrets about marrying her.

