A man has recently stirred conversation online after he caught his wife cheating with another man

The wife was seen in a video trying to catch up with a flight with a man for an holiday

Many social media users faulted the man for not paying much earlier attention to his wife

A man has recently stirred conversations on social media after catching his wife cheating with another while on holiday.

In a viral video posted on Twitter by @DailyLoud on December 27, the man was seen making a video of his wife who was holding lurked in the arms of another man.

He did not give her much attention

According to the husband, the wife had earlier told him that she wanted to travel with her sister but unfortunately caught her while trying to board a flight with another man.

While questioned about her action, she admitted while defending herself that her husband has not been showing her attention, reason she decided to move on.

The video has gathered massive reactions on Twitter with many faulting the husband for not giving her partner much attention.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react:

"Sis said, you haven’t been showing me attention so I decided to move on love that!!"

@djajax said:

"I love it too! Admitting to adultery on camera, makes the divorce case so much easier…good luck collecting a settlement or alimony Keisha ."

@GeeScottSr said:

"No need to be mad at dude."

@WhoIsClayJames said:

"Man please. She’ll be back, he ain’t even having no real motion flying them on Spirit lol."

@StevieGrainger said:

"When she said “that’s my brother.”

@iam_DeeDee said:

"I don’t condone adultery. The husband seem to have been neglectful in his duties bc she’s been in an affair for several months without his knowledge. However, the wife should have communicated her feelings to her HUSBAND and not another man."

Nigerian lady cancels her wedding after sharing pre-wedding photos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how a Nigerian lady cancelled her wedding even after sharing the pre-wedding photos online.

James Chiamaka Elizabeth called off her wedding after she discovered that her husband had children and has been married before.

After making the shocking discovery, the lady came to social media to make the painful announcement, thereby calling off every wedding plan.

