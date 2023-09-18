Ghanaian hiplife artiste Big Joe Frazier and his family will mark a one-week observance ceremony for his late mum, Obaapayin Yaa Boamah

In a brief Instagram conversation on Sunday, the artiste confirmed his mum's demise to YEN.com.gh

He subsequently disclosed that his late mum will be laid to rest on Saturday, March 16, 2024

Veteran Ghanaian hiplife artiste Big Joe Frazier has disclosed that his family will host a one-week observance ceremony in honour of his late mother on Friday, September 22.

He announced the demise of his beloved mother, Obaapayin Yaa Boamah, on Sunday, September 3. The artiste disclosed that his late mum battled ill health for years before she succumbed on August 29.

Big Joe Frazier and family to host one-week observance ceremony for his late mum. Photo credit: bigjoefrazier_gh.

In a post seen by YEN.com.gh, he thanked loved ones for their support in this stormy time.

''Funeral Service Announcement. To our family, relatives and friends. It is with great regret to announce the sudden death of Mad. Yaa Boamah, mother of BIG JOE FRAZIER, on August 29 2023. She was our mother, grandmother and friend. For a few years, she has been suffering from health issues.

''In this time of grief and loss, our family sincerely appreciate the support, prayers, sympathy, all the messages and heartfelt condolences we've received. May we request to include her in your prayers for the eternal repose of her soul? Joe Frazier wishes to invite all his friends to mourn his lovely mother. Thank you,'' he posted on Instagram.

In an exclusive conversation with YEN.com.gh, Big Joe Frazier disclosed that his late mum will be interred on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

''The one week observation is on the 22nd of this month and the main funeral is March 16th 2024,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

The artiste is well-known for his hit songs, such as Shii Shii, which is still popular among his admirers.

