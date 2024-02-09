A video of a young man crying after his lover broke up has caused a stir online

The lady explained that her mother disapproved of the relationship, adding that the guy was disrespectful

Many people who reacted to the video were stunned that the man shed tears because a lady had left him

Reactions have trailed a video where a young Ghanaian man was spotted weeping in a room.

His tears were because his girlfriend decided to call time on their relationship.

The video that YEN.com.gh saw on the TikTok page of @moneygodwale showed the moment the man was filmed seated on the floor with tears rolling down his cheeks as his girlfriend gave reasons she no longer wanted to date him.

The lady accused the man of disrespect, adding that her mother also disapproved of their relationship.

The video ended with the man trying to give reasons why the lady should change her stance.

At the time of writing the report, the emotional video had raked in over 2000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed astonishment over the man's decision to shed tears because his lover broke up with him.

kobby symple indicated:

The reason why the guy is crying is because he doesn’t have money,y period

QUAME_MALAKAI34 indicated:

Does broken heart still exist

Hajiah Brown wrote:

Awwwwww how I wish I have a boyfriend who will love me like this

Kwesi_Fx indicated:

Upon everything you still dey spend on women and love them

burnabwoy58 commented:

Ova Ova , one man down disgraced to the brotherhood family crying

freddy crugger reacted:

The girl is already seeing another guy that she think is better than him .

Man jilts lady for posting memes on social media

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady asked in an interview why she and her ex-lover broke up said it was because she regularly posts memes on social media.

She said her ex-boyfriend was against the idea of her posting memes on social media with the excuse that it portrayed her as someone who was unserious.

"He claimed that he didn't like the idea of me posting memes on social media because it was given me the tag as being unserious," she said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh