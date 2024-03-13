A US-based woman has recounted how her friendship of 20 years collapsed after her friend borrowed money from her and did not pay back

Khadijah said her friend stopped answering her calls after failing to deliver on her promise to pay back the money in three days

The situation has left Khadijah heartbroken

A woman based in the USA, has recounted how her friend of twenty years ghosted her after borrowing money from her.

Sharing the story on X (formerly Twitter), the woman, Khadijah A Robinson, said she had been friends with this lady for about 20 years.

"We met in 5th grade. We'd been friends since. In high school, I moved away, and we were so close that our families discussed actually letting me stay and live with her family so I could finish high school. We both went to college in Atlanta."

Fast forward, her friend Lina (not her real name) became pregnant, and she was with her through it all. She even became the godmother of the child after he was delivered.

When it was time for Lina to get married, Khadijah was with her again throughout the period despite going through the worst breakup in her life.

A week after the wedding, Lina called Khadijah, crying and asking for money.

"She said she was facing eviction (which she never told me before even though I'm a lawyer and could have helped). She told me she would pay me back within three days," Khadijah said.

However, Lina failed to deliver on her promise to pay back after three days and suddenly developed a habit of ignoring Khadijah's calls.

For months, Khadijah had not hear from Lina, and that was how the friendship started breaking up.

Khadijah noted that in 2018, Lina's husband paid her back part of the money but never paid the remaining till date.

She said she later heard from her friend in 2020 when Lina texted her to apologise. In 2021, she saw Lina for about thirty minutes, and that has been it.

The situation, Khadijah said, has left her broken for many years.

"Honestly, the breakup of my relationship paled in comparison. I had been with him 2 years. I had been with her for life. I couldn't BELIEVE she would do that to me, and just cut me out like that. The money was one thing, but the ghosting. Whew. I spent TIME in therapy on this," she said.

Ghanaians react to the story of lady jilting her friend after borrowing from her

The story has generated various reactions from netizens, with some sympathising with her and others sharing similar experiences.

Jordyn Weaver wrote:

"It’s hurts the most when you genuinely don’t have a clue what went wrong. But life goes on. We’ll be aight!"

Paloma Diamond wrote:

"I'm being ghosted rn by a friend of 25 yrs during the absolute worst my health has ever been. I was the only one checking in for months until I couldn't anymore bc I had to focus on myself; that's when I stopped hearing from her. Apology in Jan & haven't heard anything since."

