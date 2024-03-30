A lady has posted a video immortalising her captivating first-ever trip from Ghana to Canada on TikTok

Stella Shanelly's sweet journey included when she first arrived in the Netherlands before embarking on her second trip to Canada

The heartwarming footage, posted on her lively account, has raked up thousands of views and countless comments

A lady recorded her first trip from Ghana to Canada in a captivating video that has inspired several people to TikTok, where she immortalised the sweet moments.

The video captured her journey from the Kotoka International Airport to when she arrived in Canada.

Lady shares captivating trip from Ghana to Canada. Photo credit: stella.shanelly.

Source: TikTok

Stella Shanelly recounted that her first trip was from Accra to Amsterdam, Netherlands. While onboard the flight, she captured her time on the flight for her audience.

When she arrived in Amsterdam, she toured some of the luxury shops, hoping to be able to afford them one day.

The video of the young lady navigating the airport while embracing new experiences swept away netizens.

Watch the video below:

This video comes after a Ghanaian man incurred the displeasure of his friends after he relocated to Canada without giving them prior notice. Another handsome Ghanaian man shared his business class experience after he emigrated to Canada.

Peeps react to video of Stella Shanelly

The footage of Stella Shanelly has garnered thousands of views and countless comments from netizens. Many in the comments section indicated that they were inspired.

Evans Amoako wrote:

Next time I will be travelling. Some I believe that.

Stella Shanelly · Creator said:

I just walked there like a boss, my dear .

Nnana wrote:

Schipol airport is beautiful…. Once transited there.

Maame Akua MIREKUWA said:

Next time, I will be travelling too in Jesus' name.

Tinabrew7 posted:

I tap into ur blessings Amen .

Yebe Wu Nti Yenda wrote:

I have been waiting for this video.

Emmaco commented:

Wow, so impressive.

Sandy Shay 75 indicated:

Aww, Canada, my dream country lord let it come to pass .

OHEMAA HANNAH _ OFFICIAL commented:

I tap into this grace in Jesus' name.

Barima Kwaku Owusu wrote:

Have a lovely stay in Canada.

Stella Shanelly replied:

Thank you so much .

Madridista posted:

Can't wait to travel to my favourite country Germany.

Donwawa4real said:

By the Grace of God, next year will be my turn.

King D commented:

This is my testimony.

PARABLES said:

I tap into your blessing.

Mha_ame posted:

This is my testimony .

Stina commented:

Oh Lord, show me mercy, I’m still waiting on you Lord, congratulations, girl.

Cylla indicated:

I tap into your blessing .

Nana Amah Nyarko Til posted:

I tap into ur blessings .

Atangamercy2 added:

I tap into your blessing.

Source: YEN.com.gh