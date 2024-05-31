A video of a trained Ghanaian nurse selling fish at the market in Kumasi has gone viral on social media

She noted in the video that despite working as a nurse, her mum drags her to the market to assist her in trading

The video triggered mixed reactions from netizens, who took to the comment section to share their views

A trained nurse has sparked an uproar of laughter online after she shared a video of herself selling fish in the market.

In the video shared on TikTok, the lady indicated that despite being a trained nurse, her mother drags her to the market to sell fish.

She shared a photo of herself in her nursing attire and another photo of herself dressed to sell in the market.

"I work weekdays as a nurse and go and help my mom in the market during the weekends," she said.

The pretty Ghanaian lady indicated that despite making money from her mother's business, doing both jobs really drains her.

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian nurse selling fish at the market

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed feelings as some laughed over it while others shared similar experiences.

@Pinamang wrote:

"My case here. Midwife paaa now I'm selling dry fish momone and kako."

@Rosina Boansi wrote:

"Yours is better."

@Nana yaa Priscilla wrote:

"Go girl go hard."

@Mi Mi wrote:

"If I talk p3 I will cry ooo. I sell belts too after duty."

@Nana Akosua Afriyie wrote:

"You just want to chop her money without working wanya papa...by the way God bless you."

@Danso Juni

"U are indeed beautiful papa."

@Adiza wrote:

"Mum never disappoint."

@wazzybee31 wrote:

"This is me, proud of you."

@PREMPEHTWUMASI wrote:

"I’m proud of you."

@Edward Opoku Effah wrote:

"I want some."

