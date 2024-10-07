A young man was disappointed after finding out about his girlfriend's cheating ways during a loyalty test

Through the help of a prankster, Seth Mensah discovered that the lady he was dating was engaged to another

Ghanaians who came across the trending video of the failed loyalty test on social media have given their views

A young Ghanaian man has been left heartbroken after discovering his girlfriend's promiscuous lifestyle.

In a bid to test the strength of his relationship, the young man, identified as Seth Mensah contacted the services of Joeboi, a social media prankster, to put his girlfriend through a loyal test.

However, to Seth Mensah's disappointment, the young lady failed to mention his name as the man she was dating.

In a video of the prank call sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady mentioned two different guys' names as the men in her life, a revelation that left Seth visibly heartbroken.

The young lady mentioned Frank and William Abbey as her boyfriends without knowing that she was being put through a loyalty test by Seth.

When questioned by the prankster as to why she was dating multiple partners, the lady said she was doing that because times were hard.

"Why are you using me how many boyfriends do I have? We are in Ghana and you know no girl is dating one boyfriend," she said.

Among the names mentioned, the lady said William Abbey was her serious boyfriend, adding that they are even planning on getting married.

After several attempts, the young lady finally mentioned Seth Mensah's name, leaving him dumbfounded and disappointed.

"She called me Chairman something," Seth Mensah said.

Netizens react to the loyalty test

Netizens, upon sighting the video of the loyalty test, shared their views, some of which are compiled below.

@Joseph Mensah said:

"Seth did not finish his 4days introduction classes at the brotherhood meeting he needs the volume 2 book of the Brotherhood."

@Herbie_Blaq also said:

"She is representing the sister hood and she said no lady in Ghana is dating one guy."

@UmarEmryx wrote:

"This voice seems familiar..... or am I also on her list."

AbenaCaro also wrote:

"We are in Ghana and no lady is dating… my sister talk for yourself o."

