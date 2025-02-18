A video of a young Nigerian lady looking for a Ghanaian man to marry has sparked social media reactions

With a huge placard in her hand, the Nigerian lady was seen at a beach seriously searching for a man from Ghana to take home

Her video sparked mixed reactions from a section of Ghanaians who came across it on TikTok

A young lady purported to be Nigerian has hit town to search for a Ghanaian man to marry.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the young woman was seen with a huge placard advertising her willingness to settle down in marriage but with only a man from Ghana.

A Nigerian lady goes to town with a huge placard to look for a Ghanaian man to marry.

The unidentified woman was spotted at what looked like a beach looking for a Ghanaian beau amongst many men.

Fully dressed from head to toe in the traditional Ghanaian kente outfit, the Nigerian lady appeared serious about her choice of man.

She was seen moving from one gentleman to another asking about their nationalities to see if they were from the popular West African country.

The inscriptions on the placard outlined the exact qualities she was looking for, giving potential suitors a feel of her preferences.

"Looking for a Ghanaian husband," the inscriptions read.

Although it's yet to be established why the young lady is hell-bent on marrying a man from Ghana, her outfit for the day shows that she has a deep respect and admiration for the Ghanaian culture and wishes to become a part of it through marriage.

A renowned Nigerian Gospel musician, Moses Bliss marries his beautiful Ghanaian bride in Accra.

The relationship between Ghana and Nigeria

The relationship between Ghana and Nigeria dates back many centuries ago, with the two West African powerhouses sharing many things in common.

In terms of marriage, there have been several beautiful stories of successful unions between Ghanaians and Nigerians.

Quite recently, a popular Nigerian gospel musician, Moses Bliss, tied the knot with his beautiful Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn in Accra.

Besides this, a renowned Nigerian skit maker, Deacon Famous, also arrived in Ghana with a large entourage to marry his Ghanaian girlfriend, Mawusi Faith.

Apart from this, Ghanaian musician, Becca is also married to a Nigerian man, known as Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel. The couple's wedding took place in Accra on August 18, 2018.

Nigerian lady preferring Ghanaian husband awes netizens

After coming across the video of the Nigerian lady, a section of Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to react.

Below are some of the comments:

@Akosah said:

"Ghanaian men should be proud because it rarely happens."

@DERRICK also said:

"As a Ghana man, I cannot marry a Nigerian woman."

@Baa Acomy commented:

"The question is are you ready for the marriage?"

@ninodinobrown also commented:

"She’s looking for a Ghanaian husband not a Ghanaian man, know the difference."

Nigerian lady vows never to return home

Meanwhile, in a previous publication by YEN.com.gh, a Nigerian lady who moved to Ghana in search of greener pastures vowed never to return to her country.

In a viral TikTok video, the young lady suggested that Ghana was better than Nigeria and that there was nothing back home for her to return to.

She said the freedom and peace of mind she was enjoying in Ghana would make it difficult for her to ever miss being in her country.

