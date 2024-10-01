A female teacher at the Swedru School of Business was surprised by her students on her birthday

The students demonstrated their love for their teacher by gifting her a bag, a drink, and a biscuit

The students' gesture was praised by many Ghanaians who came across the video on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Some students of the Swedru School of Business have put a smile on their teacher's face by giving her a pleasant surprise on her birthday.

The students contributed money to buy the female teacher a new handbag, a biscuit, and a malt drink.

SHS students of Swedru School of Business put a smile on the face of their teacher on her birthday. Photo credit: @gharticles/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Aside from the gifts, the Ghanaian teacher was also presented with a beautifully crafted birthday card with handwritten wishes from each of the students.

In a video shared on Instagram, the female teacher, identified as Madam Naomi, said she left the class briefly to consult with the school's administration and returned to find the items on her desk.

Beaming with smiles, the female teacher expressed gratitude to her students for celebrating her birthday.

"I wasn't expecting this; I'm so glad and grateful for this. I'm going to put this in a frame," she said.

The students said Madam Naomi has been a great source of motivation to them, hence the decision to surprise her on her birthday.

Reactions to Swedru students' gifts to teacher

The video posted on Instagram by @gharticles attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these.

@wonderwilson27 said:

"Madam woboa you kept on telling them your birthday was next wee."

@elormlawson_1 also said:

"This is lovely especially the cute Art of Words and Drawing."

kwameantwi1990 commented:

"Awwwww this is beautiful! Madam Naomi, God bless you."

@silasnaley96 also commented:

"This life we need to appreciate every little thing we receive from people."

Students surprise teacher with new shoe

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that some students also contributed money to surprise their teacher with a new shoe.

The video suggested that the students noticed their teacher had worn one particular shoe of hers for so many years.

The excited teacher thanked his students for their thoughtfulness as he accepted their thoughtful, heartfelt gift.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh