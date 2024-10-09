A video of a QueenLet opening up on her singing marathon record attempt has got people talking

This comes after she confessed that she has yet to submit all her video evidence to the GWR for review

Social media users who took to the comment section shared varied opinions on the disclosure by QueenLet

Queenlet, a Ghanaian nurse and gospel singer living in Germany, has provided an update on her attempt to sing world record.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Zionfelix TV announced that she was to submit all files of video evidence of her record to the Guinness World Record for review.

GWR: QueenLet speaks two months after embarking on a singing marathon. Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: TikTok

Offering an explanation for why she has yet to send all the files to the GWR for review after two months, Queenlet explained that she wanted to ensure that she does not make mistakes.

She explained that after ending the record attempt, she had been in constant touch with a GWR official to learn the right requirements and what they must submit.

QueenLet also said she was in no rush to submit her video evidence and was optimistic she would emerge as the winner.

"There is not time frame to submit the video evidence, I can sumbit anytime.My singathin record attemot was not ordinary"

QueenLet, however, hinted at plans to submit all her video evidence in October and hope to get the results in December.

The video raked in over 1000 views and five comments when writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to QueenLet's record attempt

Social media users who took to the video's comment commended her for being optimistic about her singing marathon record attempt.

@graceacquah6216 indicated:

"This woman can talk for the world, she should have done talkkaton.....boii3, best vocals ampa."

@KwadwoKonkonsahene added:

"Her first interview with Zion was good … but this time I don’t know what has come into her .. eeei Kasa pooley ! Statistics also shows most women who talk like this are full of pride."

@shiehuanyas-cv8ir added:

"Madam less talk wai."

Ghanaian breaks lock-a-thon world record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian hairstylist, Chelseas-Abigail Owusu Ansah, has also set a world record.

This comes after she was confirmed by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the new record holder for the most heads of hair loved.

The Ghanaian hairstylist, specialising in dreadlocks, located 27 heads in eight hours to set a new GWR lock-a-thon record.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh