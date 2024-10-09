GWR: QueenLet Provides Update On Her Singathon Record Attempt, Gives December Deadline
- A video of a QueenLet opening up on her singing marathon record attempt has got people talking
- This comes after she confessed that she has yet to submit all her video evidence to the GWR for review
- Social media users who took to the comment section shared varied opinions on the disclosure by QueenLet
Queenlet, a Ghanaian nurse and gospel singer living in Germany, has provided an update on her attempt to sing world record.
A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Zionfelix TV announced that she was to submit all files of video evidence of her record to the Guinness World Record for review.
Offering an explanation for why she has yet to send all the files to the GWR for review after two months, Queenlet explained that she wanted to ensure that she does not make mistakes.
Ghanaian lady celebrates as she becomes a business owner at 19, flaunts her Makola shop in adorable video
She explained that after ending the record attempt, she had been in constant touch with a GWR official to learn the right requirements and what they must submit.
QueenLet also said she was in no rush to submit her video evidence and was optimistic she would emerge as the winner.
"There is not time frame to submit the video evidence, I can sumbit anytime.My singathin record attemot was not ordinary"
QueenLet, however, hinted at plans to submit all her video evidence in October and hope to get the results in December.
The video raked in over 1000 views and five comments when writing the report.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to QueenLet's record attempt
Social media users who took to the video's comment commended her for being optimistic about her singing marathon record attempt.
@graceacquah6216 indicated:
"This woman can talk for the world, she should have done talkkaton.....boii3, best vocals ampa."
@KwadwoKonkonsahene added:
"Her first interview with Zion was good … but this time I don’t know what has come into her .. eeei Kasa pooley ! Statistics also shows most women who talk like this are full of pride."
@shiehuanyas-cv8ir added:
"Madam less talk wai."
Ghanaian breaks lock-a-thon world record
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian hairstylist, Chelseas-Abigail Owusu Ansah, has also set a world record.
This comes after she was confirmed by the Guinness World Record (GWR) as the new record holder for the most heads of hair loved.
The Ghanaian hairstylist, specialising in dreadlocks, located 27 heads in eight hours to set a new GWR lock-a-thon record.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over six years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL). He also worked as a content writer for Scooper News. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.