A man and a lady based in Cameroon were shamed for engaging in extramarital affairs and were made to do a walk of shame in a viral video

The man and lady were made to wear the same pair of jeans among the hooting of residents, while others recorded them

The viral video garnered massive reactions from social media users who were appalled by how the man and the lady were treated

A man and a woman based in Cameroon have been made to do the walk of shame in a viral video after they were caught engaging in extramarital affairs.

Couple involved in extramarital affairs

According to reports, the incident took place in Cameroon, where the man and the woman were caught by some angry residents who found them guilty of extramarital affairs.

In light of this, the residents decided to make the people pay for their sins by making them do a walk of shame.

As part of the walk of shame, they were made to fit into the same pair of jeans that many believed belonged to the man.

During the parade, the lady wore a black long-sleeved shirt while the gentleman wore a top and a black suit.

Residents and passersby who were appalled by the incident were seen recording the moment onto their smartphones while others watched in awe and hooted at them.

Reactions to the viral video of the couple

Many people in the viral video's comment section were unhappy with how poorly the man and the lady were treated.

Others also shared their opinions, saying that whatever they did in the bedroom was no one's concern since they were two consenting adults.

Others also took the viral video lightly as they laughed, saying that wearing the same jeans brought them even closer.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users on the video posted by @africangirlskillingit on Instagram:

xainaturals said:

"Just by sharing it here I see it as judgement and shaming them also when we all imperfect as humans. Smh...I know you didn't take the video yourself but you sharing it and obviously not for any good cause 😔."

princess_zamuda said:

"Lmfaooo. They even look more closer to each other."

fitfulani3 said:

"How can you parade grown adults against their will?? At gun point??"

_des2004 said:

"Do they remember the woman caught in adultery in the Bible when all her accusers brought her before Jesus he knelt down and started writing and they all disappeared. Whether our sin is f0rnication, adultery or stealing none of them can say they have no sin."

lilliossa said:

"Nonsense!. What does this help anyone?. Those are 2 adults. Distracting people from corrupt non-performibg governments. People are starving under corrupt governments while you distract the people."

spicybutter said:

"I don't like things like this, humiliation only gets worse."

queenttoyaz said:

"Craziness! Too much control over people’s lives. Stay out of grown folks business."

sangfly40__ said:

"It's their business, how about getting some nuclear power and better roads then worrying about who's banging who!! That's why we are where we are."

