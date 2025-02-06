A video of a young Ghanaian lady acknowledging her father's support in her life has sparked reactions on social media

Akua, as she is known on TikTok, expressed gratitude to her dad for his selfless love and encouragement

In a video, Akua vowed to work hard to make him proud, seeking God's help in achieving her goals

A Ghanaian lady pays a heartfelt tribute to her father and vows to make him proud. Photo credit: @akua._4/TikTok.

Taking to social media to acknowledge her father, Akua said she would choose him multiple times over any other man, adding that he is the best in the world.

The young Ghanaian lady prayed to God to bless her with long life and prosperity to make her dad proud.

"As for my father, if I were to die and resurrect. I will choose him over and over again. If all men were like my dad, no one would suffer. A father that will fetch an eater for you when you're sick. As for. My father, God must bless him," she said.

"God, please bless me to make him proud," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Akua's tribute to her dad resonates with netizens

Akua's touching tribute to her father has resonated with many as netizens thronged the comment section of the video to share their own experiences.

YEN.com.gh collated a few reactions to the video below:

@maame Fosua said:

"My Dad still sends me money I ask why he says till I get married. God bless him for me."

@Dorisamankwaa2 also said:

"Awww hmm, I have never seen my dad before including his ghost he died when I was a kid so I have not experienced that oo."

@Enti De3n commented:

"May the almighty Allah bless you and your father, because you are the first lady to appreciate your father on this app."

@Brian’s Daily also commented:

"God bless him and congratulations for your dad. Some of us we got hmmmmm."

Ghanaian lady thanks dad after relocating abroad

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady, Oheneba Ann, took to social media to express gratitude to her father for relocating her to Canada.

Oheneba Ann shared a video on social media which chronicled her journey from Ghana to Canada, where he had relocated for a better life.

Her friends on social media congratulated her on her new beginning in the North American Country.

