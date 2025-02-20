Wode Maya, in a video, was spotted hawking local food called Oil Down at an eatery during his tour of Grenada

The Ghanaian YouTuber carried a full pot of the local cuisine and went around serving customers eating under a tent

The video of Wode Maya hawking local food at an eatery during his trip to Grenada garnered massive reactions

Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya courted attention after a new video of him surfaced on social media.

The popular content creator took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself checking out a local cuisine in Grenada called Oil Down, a flavourful stew made with a variety of ingredients including breadfruit, salted meat, and other vegetables.

The local cuisine had been perfectly cooked and poured into a big pot to serve customers at a local eatery by the street in Grenada.

In the video, Wode Maya joked that he had run out of money to return to Ghana so he decided to carry the big pot on his head and hawk the food to some Grenadians who had gathered under a tent to enjoy their meals being sold on the street by the owner of a food truck.

The Ghanaian YouTuber beamed with excitement as he went around carrying the pot of food on his head to serve the customers and also jokingly charged a fee, stating that he needed money to book a flight back to Ghana.

Wode Maya's comedic gesture sparked laughter among the customers as he interacted with them while continuing to hawk the Oil Down meal.

The content creator, who was recently honoured with the Excellence in Tourism Promotion for Africa and Global Africa award at the 2025 Africa Prosperity Champions Awards event at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, has been on a tour of Grenada to check out the Caribbean country's beautiful sceneries and culture.

Wode Maya has shared numerous memorable experiences from his journey to the country. He recently met a woman named Kwame, a name commonly given to males in Ghana.

The Ghanaian YouTuber questioned the woman about her name and whether she had any connections to Africa. He was also spotted buying corn at a roasted corn stand, which reminded him of those found in Ghana.

He also tried a special lemonade juice and was approached by many Grenadians who spotted him in the streets and they approached him to take photos with him.

Below is the video of Wode Maya hawking local food at an eatery in Grenada:

Reactions to Wode Maya hawking local food

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

pauldodzi commented:

"Bro, you are really making our people feel at home papapaaaaa, well done bro."

bubbling&liming said:

"Wode Maya is the best. He is a people person."

Remedy commented:

"When you are sharing without taking money, how will you manage to come home😂🤣😅?"

Pezo said:

"Compared to the areas you visited, I think you like Grenada more. You are having too much fun in Grenada."

Wode Maya encounters Aliko Dangote in Grenada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya encountered Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote during his trip to Grenada.

The Ghanaian YouTuber beamed with excitement as he shook hands with the famous entrepreneur for the first time in his life.

Wode Maya's interaction with Aliko Dangote in Grenada garnered massive reactions from social media users.

