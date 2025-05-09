An African-American woman in Ghana has criticised international school fees as overly expensive

She shared on TikTok that some schools charge as much as top American colleges

Her video has gone viral, sparking debate about the affordability of education in Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

An African-American woman has taken to social media to express outrage over the high cost of education in Ghana.

According to the woman, identified on her TikTok handle as Mercy, the fees charged by some international schools in Ghana could rival those of elite American private educational institutions.

An African-American woman fumes over exorbitant fees charged by some iternational schools in Ghana. Photo credit: @mercyonthemove/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mercy relocated to Ghana from the US a couple of years ago and decided to homeschool her child.

After a few years, she said her child expressed a desire to experience a classroom setting in Ghana.

As a result, she began scouting for a school in Accra to find the best fit for her child.

Mercy said she visited two international schools with diverse curricula designed to meet the needs of every child.

The African-American woman said that although she liked the two schools for their serene environment and aesthetically pleasing architecture, the fees were exorbitantly high.

"Where they both kind of lost me was the price. They are charging people in USD. Not just USD, but what people pay in the US for their kids to go to college.

"The first one, I kind of expected that because I heard some things about that school. So, when she mentioned the price, I was like, okay, but the second one, it was more manageable, but my God, you people are charging in this city. It is incredibly expensive to send your children to these international schools," she said.

Mercy described the fees charged by the schools she visited as “diabolical” in the caption of the video.

"$25,000 (GH¢329,664.04) for an elementary and middle school education is diabolical in my opinion," she wrote.

Watch the video below:

American Woman's Video Sparks Conversation Online

The video by the African-American woman sparked conversation on social media about the cost of education in Ghanaian international schools.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@turfsportsshop said:

"Those schools are just scams. Save up those monies and give ur kids at age 18 and see if they won’t thank u enough."

@incognit0_grey also said:

"Love. The best thing you can do for your kid is to save that money for when your kids are going to uni. My family friends went to fancy international schools all the way to secondary school."

@Ray commented:

"Your children are right, homeschooling is good, but it’s also good for them to go to school outside the house and mix with other children, and I think that will help their future."

Ghana International School alumna joins US Airforce Photo credit: @Ghana International School/Facebook

Source: Facebook

GIS celebrates for student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that Ghana International School (GIS) celebrated one of its old students following her feat in the US.

This was after the Ghanaian lady successfully enlisted in the United States Air Force.

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated the young lady on her success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh