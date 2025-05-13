A young Ghanaian woman identified as Dede has demanded GH¢3 million from her ex-lover as breakup compensation

Dede claimed the man lied about his wife’s death and admitted to having other affairs aside from their relationship

She vowed to make his life unbearable until he settled with her, but the man, Sam Darkos, insisted he owed her nothing

A young Ghanaian woman who acted as a side-chick to a married man is demanding breakup compensation from her ex-lover.

The woman, identified as Dede, said she would not walk out of the relationship peacefully unless her former boyfriend compensated her fairly.

Speaking to Oheneni Adazoa on Sompa FM, Dede said when she met the man, identified as Sam Darkos, he told her that his wife had passed away, only to discover later that it was a lie.

When she confronted the man after finding out the truth, he boldly told her that she was not the only woman he was seeing besides his wife.

Feeling used and dumped, the woman has consequently demanded GH¢3,000,000 from Darkos as breakup compensation.

In a video of the interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the Ghanaian woman vowed not to let the man have peace of mind until he paid her.

"He cannot sleep with me multiple times and then just leave me like that. He must compensate me with GH¢3,000,000. I won't allow him to just use and dump me," Dede said.

Man responds to ex-lover's compensation demand

While responding to the accusations levelled against him by Dede, Darkos admitted to engaging in an extramarital affair with her.

He explained that he engaged in an amorous relationship with the lady out of loneliness, as his wife was living abroad.

According to him, he was planning to marry her as a second wife and had even contemplated discussing the matter with his wife.

However, Darkos said he later discovered that Dede was cheating on him with another man. When asked if he agreed to her demand for compensation, he vowed not to give her a penny.

He said Dede and her mother had benefited from him throughout the relationship, adding that he attended to all their material needs, including providing them with accommodation.

Reactions to side chick's hefty financial demands

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions to the side chick's compensation demands.

@NAKITA said:

"This man needs to pay that 3 billion just look at the way he’s talking."

@mario also said:

"Hmmm ending of love is very bad oooh."

@Clara Lands commented:

"The guy is not well. Did the lady tell you that he wants to be a second wife"

Heartbroken Ghanaian woman demands compensation

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman order her ex-boyfriend to pay her after finding another woman.

For betraying her love and trust, the former lover demanded GH¢200,000 from her ex-boyfriend as compensation.

The disgruntled woman promised to make life unbearable for the man if he failed to pay the money she wanted.

