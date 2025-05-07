A young Ghanaian man has generated reactions online after he shared details about his divorce from his wife

Speaking in an interview, the young man said his wife decided to end their relationship after she arrived in Canada

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the heartbreaking ordeal suffered by the young man

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian man has generated reactions online after he shared details of how he and his wife divorced.

Speaking in an interview, the young man said his wife decided to end their relationship after she arrived in Canada.

Ghanaian man shares heartbreaking story of how wife jilted him after travelling to Canada. Photo credit: @ebenezertv0/TikTok

Source: UGC

As a good husband, he joyfully sponsored his wife to study in Canada, spending an amount of GH¢100,000 on her travel.

Things took an unexpected twist, as his wife, prior to leaving the country, advised that he should find a new partner because they had grown distant as husband and wife.

"My ex wife is in Canada, but we no longer communicate. She told me she was going there to further her education in Canada hence if I find another woman, I should move on because we had become distant. I sponsored her, I paid her plane ticket, visa and everything. At that time, I was working at Ghana Cocobod, and I helped her relocate abroad. When she arrived, she called to inform me that she was now in Canada and that was it, she never called me again or even sent me money."

A street hawker laments in trending video after wife jilts him after relocating to Canada. Photo credit: @ebenezertv0/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The man confessed that he was hurt by the decision of his ex-wife to part ways with him simply because she had relocated to Canada.

He, however, said he took the disappointment in his stride and decided to move on with his life.

He advised men who find themselves in a similar situation not to make rash decisions they would later regret.

"Don’t make a rash decision that you will regret later."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the man's heartbreak story

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video helped generate over 15,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

BINEY stated:

"I invested in a woman, spent about 35,000 to open a boutique for her. Later she took the shop from me. Now the shop is no more, and I am also living my life happily."

skmensah7 replied:

"My girlfriend told me to take care of her education, and I asked, ‘Where is your father?’ She said I was not serious. I told her to go and find the serious boyfriend, and that ended it."

Onyameba Eben replied:

"Masa, even marriage mpo I can’t sponsor—how much more a girlfriend? God forbid."

Olompo_gh added:

"If she is really genuine, she has to pay back double the money you spent on her to settle the pain. Always think about yourself first. They are never grateful."

piesiekwadwo1 added;

"How could you do that? Don’t upgrade a woman beyond your status oo ton, else they will fool you."

Lady jilts man after receiving GH¢50k from him

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young Ghanaian man was enveloped in sorrow after he was jilted by a lady.

His sorrow was against the background that the lady blocked him and bolted moments after he gave her GH¢50,000 as an investment in her business.

Netizens thronged the comment section to console him after he took to social media to share his story.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh