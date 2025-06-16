Kojo Oppong Nkrumah shared a touching Father's Day tribute, recalling the strict upbringing by his late father, Kwame Oppong

The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP reflected on fatherhood, mentioning father figures like Mensa Otabil, Kwasi Twum, and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Ghanaian politician acknowledged the impacts of his father figures and how they shaped his relationship with his four children

Ghanaian politician and lawyer, Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah, in celebration of World Father's Day, shared an emotional tribute by reflecting on the life lessons he learned from his 'strict' father.

Many Ghanaians marked Sunday, June 15, as a day of honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

Ofoase-Ayirebi MP Kojo Oppong Nkrumah recalls being raised by a 'strict' dad during a heartfelt Father’s Day tribute. Photo credit: kojo.nkrumah. Source: Instagram.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, people from all walks of life around the world proudly marked Father's Day, showing appreciation for their dads and honouring the vital role fathers play in society.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Member of Parliament for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, recounted the days when his father, Kwame Oppong Nkrumah, was still alive.

The 43-year-old politician, during an interview, spoke about how strict his father was when he was young. Describing his father as having a military man personality, he also recounted the name his family used in identifying him.

"My name is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofaose Ayirebi and the ranking member on the committee on Economy and Development in Parliament."

"I had a very strict, almost military captain kind of father. We used to call him a killer at home," the legislator said via his official social media platforms.

According to the politician, his father, Kwame Oppong, came from a poor background while growing up, and all he wanted was to raise his children in the right way. However, he was very tough as he wanted to protect his kids from the harsh realities of life.

He said:

"He had grown up from a very poor background and had been very tough on himself, and wanted to ensure that he raised us right. So he was a very strict, difficult-to-please, almost impossible-to-please kind of father."

Politician Kojo Oppong speaks on father figures

The father of four also spoke of how he has a lot of father figures he looks up to for guidance and advice.

He mentioned Mensa Otabil, a Ghanaian theologian, motivational speaker, and the founder of International Central Gospel Church, in Accra, Ghana as one of the men he counts on to guide him in the right direction.

Kojo Vincent Oppong Nkrumah shares how father figures like Mensa Otabil and Kwasi Twum guide him in key life decisions. Photo credit: kojo.nkrumah. Source: Instagram

He also mentioned Mr Kwasi Twum, a visionary and founder of The Multimedia Group, Ghana's largest independent commercial broadcasting and publishing stable. According to him, he goes to Mr Kwasi to seek direction on important matters and to consult on issues before coming up with crucial decisions.

Kojo also mentioned former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwig Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he described as a brother, as one of his mentors.

In his words;

"I have a number of father figures in my life. So somebody like Dr. Mensa Otabil is somebody I try to spend some time with to get guidance and advice."

"My former boss, Mr. Kwasi Twum, is like a father figure in my life. Every now and then I, myself, and my family will go to him, maybe generally but also specifically on some matters I'm contemplating or looking for direction on as well. And then, for example, somebody like Dr. Bawumia is like a father figure to me. He is more like a big brother, you know, to me."

Watch the video of his interview below:

