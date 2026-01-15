An NDC youth organiser in Edumfa, Nicholas Mensah, has been left partially crippled after being run over by a Zoomlion garbage truck while working for the party

In a viral video, he said the accident left him with severe leg and hip injuries that required surgery estimated at $20,000, but he had received no help from the party

His mother has pleaded with party leaders, including President John Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, and the president's brother to come to her son's aid

A youth organiser for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Edumfa in the Central Region, Nicholas Mensah, has stirred sorrow on social media after opening up about his current predicament.

An NDC youth organiser in Edumfa in the Central Region, Nicholas Mensah, calls out for help after suffering a leg injury in an accident. Image credit: @sfmediaghana

In a viral video, Mensah, who currently struggles to walk, said he got injured after he was run over by a garbage truck while carrying out duties for the party.

The accident has reportedly left him crippled in one leg and in need of surgery to walk freely again.

Nicholas Mensah speaks about ordeal

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page SF Media shared on January 13, the NDC youth organiser said he worked hard to bring the party to power.

He claimed that the party had never won elections in Edumfa until 2024, when he played a prominent role in fighting to secure victory.

Mensah said he was helping out during a March 6, 2025, celebratory event when a Zoomlion garbage truck struck him.

He was rushed to the hospital with severe damage to his hips and leg, with all ligaments in his leg apparently torn.

Mensah claimed that he needs $20,000 to undergo surgery to repair his leg, but has been unable to get support from his party.

Nicholas Mensah’s mother appeals for help

In another video seen by YEN.com.gh, the mother of the injured NDC youth organiser pleaded with the government to come to her son’s aid.

She cited his service to the party and called on President John Dramani Mahama, the First Lady Lordina Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and the president’s brother, billionaire businessman Ibrahim Mahama, to come to their aid.

The young politician’s mother said it was difficult watching her son in pain and being unable to help him.

Reactions to Nicholas Mensah's call for help

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of the NDC official calling for help after being injured in an accident.

Bob Danso said:

"Ghanaian youth, advice yourselves with politicians and focus on a job that can sustain you to take care of yourself and family. Me, for instance, I have never been to any political gathering before but I do vote in any election."

Sarkodie Myke Justice wrote:

"John Dramani Mahama , please his excellency, a young man's future is at risk. Any assistance to extricate him from this menace he finds himself in?"

Getho blasta commented:

"I am NPP but I want to help."

Popular NDC Communication for South Tongu, Nicholas Aklorbortu reportedly passes away on December 5, 2025. Photo source: Nicholas Aklorbortu/Facebook

NDC officer dies in accident

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nicholas Aklorbortu, the NDC South Tongu Communications Officer, passed away in a motor accident.

The rising politician reportedly died on December 6, 2025, while returning from a Farmers’ Day event organised in Ho.

