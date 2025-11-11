A shop owner has warmed many hearts after gifting her worker, Afia, GH₵ 5,000.

A lady shows appreciation to her worker, gifting her GHC 5K as she leaves for school. Image credit: gharticle.

Source: Instagram

In a video circulating online, the woman praised Afia’s hard work and loyalty, explaining that she had never encountered such a faithful worker.

According to her, Afia would often open the shop earlier than the official time, showing remarkable commitment and responsibility.

The woman, who often leaves the shop in Afia’s care due to her other businesses, expressed how impressed and grateful she is to have employed someone like Afia.

The gesture came as Afia prepared to leave work to further her education a moment her madam described as bittersweet.

“She is one girl I have never regretted employing. It’s painful to realise she’s leaving,” the woman said emotionally.

She also encouraged Afia to reach out anytime she needed help while in school.

“Afia, I’m always available for you. Call me when you need something. God bless you for working this hard.”

Afia, visibly touched, broke into tears after receiving the surprise gift.

“Don’t cry; I love you so much, Afia,” her madam consoled her.

Reactions as boss rewards worker with GH₵5K

@teacherblessing_official wrote:

“God bless you more and more, Afia.”

@sisterephya said:

“God bless Afia and her madam! We love to see this ❤️”

@obaapaakyaa7 commented:

“We need Afia’s Momo number! 👏👏👏 Well done. We need more stories like these ❤️❤️”

@jtrendz_millinery_crafts added:

“I’m all teary 😢 but happy. Dear youngsters, this is an example to emulate.”

Watch the Instagram video below:

