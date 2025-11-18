The family of Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings has invited all Ghanaians and loved ones to her funeral

The family, during a press briefing, officially announced the date and venue for the funeral

It will be a state funeral, as confirmed earlier by President John Dramani Mahama

The family of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings has shared full details of her funeral.

Speaking at a media briefing in November 2025, the family spokesperson, Oheneba Kwesi Abayie, Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s Akomfuohene, confirmed that the funeral will be a state event, as previously mentioned by President Mahama during his visit to the family.

He explained that the funeral will be held on November 5, 2025, at Black Stars Square in Accra.

The family used the platform to invite all Ghanaians and loved ones of the late former First Lady.

The spokesperson stressed that no official invitations will be issued, as the late mother had impacted many lives, and the family expects everyone to attend.

Printing or sending invitations would not suffice, he added.

Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings funeral cloth details

The family clarified that there will be no specific clothes for the funeral.

The spokesperson stated that attendees should wear black attire whatever black clothing they have will be appropriate.

There will be no special clothing designed, he stressed.

President announces state funeral for Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

President John Dramani Mahama visited the residence of the late former First Lady to commiserate with her family.

He was accompanied by his wife, Lordina Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, and senior government officials.

During the visit on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, President Mahama expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family and confirmed that the government would organise a state funeral with full honours.

“We shall give her a state funeral. The family can hold the traditional funeral after the state funeral. Once the date is set, we will prepare the programme.

The state will give her the full honours that she deserves as our former First Lady and Mother of the Nation. We will work closely with the family and wait for their guidance,” he said.

The President also shared how he learned of her passing on October 23, 2025:

“It actually came as a shock. Zanetor was the first to call me, and Nana was with them. They explained everything to me in the office.”

Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings dies at Ridge Hospital

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the passing of Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings at Ridge Hospital in Accra.

She was 76 years old.

News of her passing was first relayed to YEN.com.gh on October 23, 2025, by a National Democratic Congress executive and government appointee.

